‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready’ is a reality TV series that uplifts aspiring stand-up comedians who, according to Tiffany, deserve recognition. The premise of the show comes from an empathetic space, owing to the personal struggles Haddish faced in the entertainment industry. As a result, she wants to help other people going through the same and clear out a path for budding talent so that they find a channel to stage out their talent. Every episode introduces a single comedian who attempts to entertain the audiences with their performance. It also dives into their life outside comedy as they assemble into candid get-together sessions before every stand-up special. These six individuals are personally acquainted with Haddish as they have worked with her either in stand up or television. After its relentless two-season run, fans are curious about ‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready’ Season 3. Well, here’s everything we know.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Season 3

‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready’ Season 2 released on February 2, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of seven episodes with a runtime of 17-24 minutes. The show empowers and uplifts women, people of color, and LGBTQ performers who are often undermined by the industry. Season 2 introduces six such comedians- Dean Edwards (‘Saturday Night Live’), Kimberly Clark (‘Last Comic Standing’), Tony Woods (‘Comedy Central Presents’), Barbara Carlyle (‘Def Jam Comedy 25’), Godfrey (‘Our Cartoon President’), and Erin Jackson (‘Late Night with Seth Myers’). She further stated that they’re all black, deliberately chosen because she wanted the cast to represent where she herself comes from.

As far as season 3 is concerned, here’s what we know. Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed news regarding its renewal. The last episode of season 2 features Godfrey, who cracked up the audiences with progressive comedy centering around political and racial tropes. With this, season 2 marked its end. Considering the inexhaustible nature of the show’s material, it will probably get renewed. But it is not unclear whether Netflix will pick it up again. If it does get greenlit for another season, it has to go through production first, which will also take up time. If and when that happens, we can expect ‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready’ to release sometime in 2022.

The show is more of a personal project for Haddish, who understands the importance of being a helping hand to struggling artists. Most successful comedians have had someone to give them a motivational push or emotional support that has gotten them where they are today. Hence, she decided to hand-pick her favorite comedians out of at least 40 such powerhouses of talent that she personally claims to know. Haddish initially hoped to get through at least two seasons, but as the industry is never short of talent, one can positively hope for the show’s continuation.

