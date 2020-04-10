It has become commonplace to observe a Netflix series become a viral sensation overnight. Just recall the amount of attention ‘Stranger Things‘ or even say, ‘Wild Wild Country‘ received. The most recent example of this phenomenon is ‘Tiger King.’ In fact, the docu-series has become such a massive hit that there is going to be a Tiger King episode 8 despite the show having originally planned to consist of seven parts.

In the first seven episodes, viewers are introduced to the literally wild world of Joe Exotic, an Oklahoma zookeeper. He is depicted going about his crime and passion-filled life fearlessly. Exotic even killed tigers for fun. ‘Tiger King’ focuses on how Exotic developed a rivalry with Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue Wildlife Sanctuary. The series depicts the ups and downs of Exotic’s career. It ends with Exotic going to prison.

Tiger King Episode 8 Release Date: When Does It Premiere?

“Tiger King’ episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on April 12, 2020. Generally, Netflix uploads new episodes on the scheduled release date at 3 a.m. ET or midnight PT. Hence, ‘Tiger King’ episode 8 can also be expected at that time.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

Where Can I Watch Tiger King Episode 8 Online?

‘Tiger King’ is a Netflix original. Hence, it should be pretty obvious that the series can be watched on Netflix. That is the only way one can watch ‘Tiger King’ online. Netflix can be accessed through their website or mobile application. If you haven’t subscribed to the streaming platform yet, you can avail of a one-month free trial. You can use that to watch ‘Tiger King’ for free.

Tiger King Episode 8 Spoilers:

‘Tiger King’ episode 8 does not advance Joe Exotic’s story forward. However, it takes a look at the fate of the other people involved in the story. Moreover, the eighth episode is not going to be similar to the other seven episodes since it will not function like a narrative-driven documentary piece.

Instead, ‘Tiger King’ episode 8 is more of a talk show. It is hosted by Joel McHale, the person in the tweet attached above. Joel McHale has no relation to the ‘Tiger King’ story. He is just a comedian and an actor. Well, not just any comedian/actor. McHale rose to prominence after playing Jeff on ‘Community.’

As you can see in the announcement, ‘Tiger King’ episode 8 will feature never-seen-before interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. The interviews will reveal what each of them have been up to. Interestingly, ‘Tiger King’ episode 8 will not only depict the interviewees’ life updates after the events on the show but also after the show’s release.

Read More: Where is Joe Exotic Now?