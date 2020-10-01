TikTok has become a platform for millions to showcase their talent without the hassle of being tied to contracts and the Millenials are making the most of it. The ones who possess acting, dancing, and mimicry flair have risen to the top through this medium. Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio are two of the many who have successfully made a career out of the app. They are both the most famous TikTokers at the moment, and their fans began linking them soon after Noah broke-up with her now ex-boyfriend. But is it a fan-fiction or is there some concrete proof to substantiate these claims?

Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson’s Relationship

At the start of the year, Dixie D’Amelio seemed perfectly happy with her then-boyfriend, Griffin Johnson. They were seen going on romantic date nights and would regularly post cute pictures of each other on their social media accounts. Shockingly, while things appeared rock solid between them till July, the two broke up, the next month. There’s no information on when exactly did the two decide to call it quits, but Dixie confirmed her break-up from the Sway House member through her YouTube video titled ‘My Last Date with Griffin’, which was uploaded on August 2, 2020.

Madison Galley, a TikTok user, accused Griffin of infidelity and even showed screenshots to prove the same. The popular opinion holds that his alleged cheating had caused a rift between the couple. While Dixie had initially disapproved of anyone throwing shade at her former partner, their equation grew bitter within weeks. Most of their fans were supportive of the apparently mutual decision, but some felt disappointed. When the rumors of a link-up between Dixie and her fellow TikTok star, Noah, started to float, they could not keep calm!

Are Noah and Dixie Still Dating?

Noah and Dixie started hanging out in August, and they soon developed a close friendship. They were seen giving each other piggy-back rides and were often spotted having lunch together. But the rumors of them being romantically involved began after the pair was spotted at the Saddle Ranch Chop House in LA.

Lately, a video of the two has been circulating around the internet, which leaves no trace of doubt that they are, in fact, together. The speculations got intense after Dixie kissed Noah in her recent music video, which is a remix version of ‘Be Happy’ featuring blackbear and Lil Mosey. While all this seems to point out in only one direction, the two have something entirely different to say about it.

In a segment called ‘The Early Late Show starring Dixie D’Amelio’ on her YouTube Channel, Dixie plainly stated that she only kissed Noah because it was better than making out with a random guy. They have publicly denied any speculation of a link-up between them, yet their fans choose to believe otherwise. As far as verbal acceptance is concerned, neither of them has given any.

On the contrary, during an interview hosted by Dixie, she seemed reluctant to sit through a Lie Detector test and could hardly stop blushing at Noah’s direct questions. Fans can even sense the sexual tension between the pair during the overly flirtatious chat. While there is no way we can make a claim here, it can definitely be said the “Bffs” would make an adorable couple, and their fans would certainly rejoice if something were to come off it!

