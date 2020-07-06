’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ is part of the popular TLC franchise. The premise is the same since people fall in love that transcends borders. However, instead of moving to the US, spending time with the partners, and getting married, the Americans move to where their loved ones are, and they settle abroad. The series is not just a celebration of love, but also a documentation of getting used to another culture. One of the couples fans have been focused on is Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta. So, are the two still together?

Tim and Melyza’s 90 Day Fiance Journey:

Unlike most people on ’90 Day Fiance,’ who first meet online and then in person, Tim and Melyza met face to face, before taking their relationship online. The latter is from Colombia, and the former is from Texas. They met when there were both in Iowa. Tim said to Entertainment Tonight, “You know, I honestly think what made her give me a chance in the very beginning was just that I’m genuine, you know?… I think it was just the goofiness and the fact that she was able to see that I was trying, and I was being goofy because I don’t have any game. I just have the genuine aspect of my personality… I broke her down eventually.”

However, Melyza, who was working as an au pair in the US, had to return to Colombia. At this time, the couple went into a long-distance relationship online. It has not been all roses and butterflies for the two. Melyza planned on coming for a visit on a tourist visa. Tim purchased a ring for her as well, and the plan was for her to move to the US. However, a month before Tim’s girlfriend came over; he cheated on her with a coworker.

She was suspicious and dug through his online activities until she found evidence of the tryst, and confronted Tim about it. Since the latter broke her trust, which we see in the latest episode, Melyza moved back to Colombia and was unwilling to relocate to the US for her boyfriend. So, did they move past the hiccup, and are they together now?

Are Tim and Melyza Still Together?

Tim has tried his best to make Melyza trust him again. He has agreed to move to Colombia to have a relationship with her. When Tim’s mother warns him that beyond the first couple of years, relationships take work, he states that he has to take responsibility for his actions and owes to Melyza to make it up to her. We don’t know whether the two of them are together currently since the show is quite tight-lipped. The duo is not too active on social media. However, Tim still seems to have older pictures with Melyza on his profile. Check it out here.

Another important thing to note here is that Melyza still follows Tim on Instagram. We couldn’t verify if he follows her back since she has a private account. These things hint at the two still being together, but one cannot be too sure.

Read More: Are Ed and Rosemarie Still Together?