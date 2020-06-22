The newest competition series on Netflix, ‘Floor is Lava,’ takes our beloved childhood game to the next level and blows it up to epic proportions. The basic concept of only stepping on the objects which are high above the ground remains the same, however, in the series, the contestants are genuinely surrounded by a red bubbling liquid at every turn. If a contestant does fall into it, its game over for them.

After the craziness and silliness that ensued in the very first episode, the latest Netflix sensation concluded it with an “In Memorium” tribute to Tim Sullivan, which made a lot of people curious about who he was and what his relation to the show was. So, here is all that we know about him.

Who Was Tim Sullivan?

Born on February 23, 1997, and raised in Montclair, Tim Sullivan had graduated from a local high school in 1995 before he went on to attend the University of Vermont, where he studied English. He’d always loved the entertainment industry and wanted to be a part of it, but it was only in 2001, when Tim moved to Los Angeles, that his career as a producer genuinely took off. There he began working on developing shows with some of the biggest names and found his footing as well.

Unfortunately, on May 18, 2019, he lost the battle against bile duct cancer and passed away. The 42-year-old producer had worked with Disney and Magical Elves before his death and had played a huge role in getting the ‘Floor is Lava’ on Netflix. His other credits include ‘Top Chef,’ ‘Last Comic Standing,’ and ‘Project Runway.’ Along with Sony Pictures, Tim had also founded his own production company called Gang of Wolves.

Tim is survived by not only his wife Claire and son Rory, who was born in 2016, but also by his parents Paul and Betsy Sullivan, his sister, Laura Murphy, and all his nieces and nephews. His family had set up a GoFundMe account to support his cancer fight, but now any money that is raised from it is going towards helping his wife and son survive, which they have specified on the page.

“Tim passed peacefully in the early evening of May 18th, surrounded by family and friends,” the statement on the GoFundMe page reads. “He battled tremendously hard, enduring months of therapies to treat the disease and its complications. Tim’s wicked wit, deliciously dark sense of humor, playful nature, and intelligence will be remembered by all who had the good fortune to meet him. The legacy of his spirit will live on through Claire and Rory, and all that he knew well.”

It adds, “While we had hoped this fund would go to support more advanced treatment, this fund will now go to supporting Claire and Rory as they begin their life without Tim.”

