Directed by David Winning, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ latest addition to the Christmas film is ‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas.’ Sarah is one of the five people who receive a mysterious invite to spend Christmas at an inn. Ben, who owns the inn, helps Sarah to discover the connection that binds the strangers together. The inn and the Christmas festivities emanate warmth and comfort- something we need more than ever, considering the rollercoaster ride 2020 has been. You must be curious to know where the film was shot. We’ve got you covered!

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas Filming Locations

Five strangers are invited to the Snowfall Inn at Bevington, New York, which forms the base of the story. But if you have tried looking for a Snowfall Inn or Bevington, you will realize that the inn does not exist and that Bevington is an actual city, but in Iowa and not New York. Let us take a look at where the movie was actually filmed!

Langley, British Columbia

‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas’ was filmed in the Township of Langley, British Columbia. Langley Township lies in the eastern part of the Metro Vancouver Regional District. When it comes to filming locations, Langley is counted as one of the most preferred locations, in all of British Columbia. This is the result of the fact that many productions like to film in the different neighborhoods as well as in the several studios including Martini Film Studios. Various big productions are contributing to the growth of the local economy, especially since the studios are always booked. Some of the well-known productions that have filmed in Langley are ‘The 100,’ ‘Riverdale,’ ‘You Me Her,’ and ‘Arrow.’

Aldergrove is one of the communities in the Township of Langley. It is known for the Aldergrove Regional Park and the Greater Vancouver Zoo. The town is dubbed as one of the most film-friendly municipalities in the area since residents and local business owners are open to the filming experience. The interior scenes for this film were possibly shot at a property in the Aldergrove area. Interestingly, another Hallmark movie, ‘Coming Home for Christmas’ also filmed in a large mansion in Aldergrove.

The movie was filmed in the fall of 2020, in compliance with the new filming guidelines to ensure the health and safety of the cast and crew members. Like many other Christmas films, a lot of artificial snow was used, which is the key ingredient that completes a Christmastime picture.

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas Cast

Lacey Chabert’s Sarah Thomas is one of the leads of this Hallmark film. She started her career as an actress very young and came to the limelight as Claudia Salinger in ‘Party of Five.’ Her other notable credits include ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Black Christmas,’ and ‘Baby Daddy.’ She appears in at least 22 Hallmark projects including ‘Winter in Vail,’ ‘The Christmas Waltz,’ and ‘A Christmas Melody.’

The Canadian actor Stephen Huszar portrays Ben, who is the owner of the inn. He features in ‘The Flash,’ ‘Paradise Falls,’ ‘Rabid,’ and ‘Letterkenny.’ He has a number of Lifetime and Hallmark films to his credits such as ‘A Homecoming for the Holidays,’ ‘Magical Christmas Ornaments,’ ‘Northern Lights,’ and ‘Time After Time.’ Other actors who feature in this film are Leon (Jasper), Lini Evans (Karen), Doron Bell (Owen), Vienna Leacock (Cassidy), and Jennifer Higgin (Frenchie).

