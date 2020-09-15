Starting his career as a theatre student, Tituss Burgess became a Broadway star after making his debut in the musical ‘Good Vibration’ in 2005. Eventually, he established himself as a television actor after earning numerous awards and nominations for his role in Netflix’s hit show ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ in 2015. Along with winning millions of hearts, he has consecutively won five Primetime Emmy Awards for his excellent performance as Titus Andromedon.

The popular sitcom produced a special in 2020, titled ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend’ which brought back the entire fan-favorite cast on the screen. Even after making a name for himself in the industry, Tituss does not mind playing second fiddle, as long as he relates to the character. He has earned critical acclaim and public appreciation with the support of his boyfriend, who not only encourages him but also adores his company. Here’s everything we know about Tituss’ personal life!

Tituss Burgess’ Coming Out Journey

The Georgia native was well aware of his sexual orientations since childhood, yet it took him time and a lot of courage to speak his truth in front of his mother. While in his freshman year at the University of Georgia, right after Tituss’ mother told him that his grandmother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, he confessed to being a gay man in a vulnerable moment.

Though the timing was not great, he felt lighter after giving a vent to his feelings. The fact of the matter did not hit his mother until she told the entire family about it, and it didn’t bother Tituss as his only concern was staying on cordial terms with her. Even today, his mother is “uncomfortable” with him being an activist for the LGBTQ community but hasn’t admitted it.

Tituss Burgess’ Boyfriend

Despite being explicitly vocal about his beliefs on racism and sexism, Tituss chooses to keep his love life private. The ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Star has never given details about how he met his boyfriend Pablo Salinas and how long they have been dating. Still, one thing is for sure – the two have maintained an adorable equation for the past four years.

Only during an interview with New York Times for its April issue in 2016 did Tituss expound his Sunday routine while living in Harlem with his partner and their dogs, Hans and Micah. The couple made public appearances, hand in hand, during 2017 and 2018 at Performers Nominee Reception and the red carpet event of The Tony Awards, respectively.

Despite posting a minimum of his gorgeous-looking boyfriend’s picture on his social media accounts, Pablo’s face makes an appearance on his account, on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The two do not believe that a relationship’s strength lies in making their loving moments social, but they are happy together, nonetheless.

Tituss’ boyfriend often expresses his feelings for Tituss by sharing endearing GIFs on his Twitter handle, proof enough of the fact that they are going strong. They have not become parents yet and have kept the world clueless about their plans for marriage or kids.

