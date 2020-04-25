‘To the Stars’ is a tender coming-of-age drama, bereft of all the pops of color and booze, that is a staple in teen flicks. Directed by Martha Stephens, the poignant indie is set against a backdrop of a washed-away palette, which is a reflection of the empty souls of the protagonists. You might think that the tale is awfully sad but it is human. ‘To the Stars’ is about the depth of friendship forged during one’s difficult times. It tells how this strong bond can offer a glimmer of hope, helping you to look at the sky — to the stars!

What Is To the Stars About?

‘To the Stars’ is set in the 60s in Wakita, Okla. Here, we meet Iris, an outcast who has serious anxiety problems — because of which she is often bullied at school. This is when she meets Maggie, an outgoing and impulsive new arrival, who has her own secrets to hide. In spite of their different personas, the girls develop an instant connection, becoming fast friends. The rest of the story revolves around how this friendship helps the teens to slowly peel back layers of insecurity so that they can finally bare their souls.

‘To the Stars’ premiered globally at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2019. It released in theatres in the US on April 24, 2020. Now, you might want to know about the digital options of watching the movie. Allow us to help you out.

Is To the Stars on Netflix?

‘To the Stars’ is not on Netflix. But the streamer has a host of emotional teen flicks that shall definitely get you addicted. Topping this list is ‘The Spectacular Now‘ — a beautiful tale about love and how it can change one’s outlook toward life. And if you believe that old is gold, you can also check out ‘A Walk to Remember‘, which is a gem of a film when it comes to teenage angst and romance.

Is To the Stars on Hulu?

Even Hulu has its own exclusive collection of movies and shows directed toward the younger audience. Unfortunately, ‘To the Stars’ has not arrived here yet. But never say never! It might land anytime soon and if you have not subscribed to the platform yet, you can avail a free trial of one month to catch the film (as and when it’s available).

Is To the Stars on Amazon?

Finally, some good news! ‘To the Stars’ is available on Amazon. You can rent or buy the movie — in HD and SD versions. If you go for the rental option, you should note that it gives you a time period of 30 days to start watching this film and 48 hours to finish once started.

Where Can I Stream To the Stars Online?

If you do not own a subscription to any of the platforms mentioned above, do not lose heart. You can still catch the movie on VOD platforms. ‘To the Stars’ is available on Vudu, where you watch the film in SD, HD, or Ultra HD formats.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movies are landing on digital platforms earlier. Also, keep a lookout for on-demand platforms if you’re searching for new content. The movie will be available on-demand from June 1, 2020, onward.

Can I Stream To the Stars Online For Free?

No. Not at all. The only viable option is to wait for its arrival on platforms that have a free trial option. Anyway, it is not a good idea to consume content without wanting to pay for it.

