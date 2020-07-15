Why Were Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Fired From Dancing With the Stars?

‘Dancing With the Stars’ is the popular ABC series where a celebrity dancer is paired with an amateur to perform predetermined pieces and compete for the grand prize. Over the seasons, fans have gotten accustomed to watching longtime host Tom Bergeron helming the events with his quiet confidence and unique sense of humor. However, in a shocking turn of events, the network has announced they are parting ways with Tom, who’s hosted the show for 15 years. Along with him, co-host Erin Andrews has also lost her job.

In a statement to US Weekly, the producers said, “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Tom, now 65, and Erin, 42, have been familiar faces on the show for years. The former started hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’ since 2005 when it premiered. Erin, on the other hand, was a competitor in Season 10 and joined as a co-host from Season 18, in 2014. She became the fourth person to partner with Tom after Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris, and Brooke Burke.

Both Erin and Tom have taken the opportunity to use their social media platforms to make their statements about the departure. Erin said, “Thank you, ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.” See her post below.

Tom has been extremely graceful about his departure as well, calling the gig one of the most unexpected gifts of his career. You can see his post here, which he’s ended on a humorous note.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

While the hosts seem to be okay with the decision, fans have not taken too kindly to ABC’s choice of heading in a new creative direction. Check out one such angry tweet below.

Welp guess it's time to #UnfollowDWTS the show is seriously not the same without you or Tom! 😭😭😭 — Izzy Hernandez 🏳️‍🌈 (@MyDearJournal) July 14, 2020

‘Dancing With the Stars’ is headed into Season 29, and the spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next group of participants has not been announced, but we expect Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli to return as judges. Bruno’s tweet indicates that he’s poised to reprise his role on the panel.

🎉 can't wait #dwts join the party join the dancing we are Ready to spice up and light up Monday nights ❤️❤️❤️Bruno https://t.co/Z7akngqou0 — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) June 24, 2020

It has recently been reported that Tyra Banks is set to replace Tom as the new host, and is also coming on as an executive producer. She said, “I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning…The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances …it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.” Tyra also paid respect to Tom, saying, “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

