It seems Netflix has found the golden formula for reality tv. After ‘Love Is Blind‘ and ‘The Circle‘, it released yet another title — ‘Too Hot To Handle’, which progressed to become a break-out hit soon after all the episodes landed on the streamer. What happens here is, a bunch of singletons is dropped off in a luxury Mexican locale. Here, they can scour for their mates and pair up. However, here’s the catch. They cannot engage in any sexual activity. If they do, the prize money drops.

After fans finished binge-ing on all the episodes of the first installment, they had one question. Will there be a ‘Too Hot To Handle’ reunion special? After all, everyone wants to know the status of the relationships of their favorite couples. Well, here’s everything we know about it.

Too Hot To Handle Reunion Episode Release Date

‘Too Hot To Handle’ season 1 released with all of its eight episodes on April 17, 2020, on Netflix. In the end, Bryce Hirschberg, Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, Kelz Dyke, Lydia Clyma, Nicole O’Brien, Rhonda Paul, and Sharron Townsend were announced as winners. They divided the $75,000 prize money among themselves.

Now, in case you are curious to know the status of the couples of the show, you might have to wait for a reunion episode. But the question is: when will the reunion episode release.

If you note the trend, Netflix has been releasing reunions for all of its hit reality shows. For instance, ‘The Circle’ included a reunion with its finale — where we saw host Michelle Buteau interacting with all the cast members. Even in ‘Love Is Blind’, following its positive response among fans, Netflix decided to film a reunion and released it a week post the season 1 finale. Following suit was ‘Tiger King’, hosted by comedian Joel McHale and featuring some of the favorite stars from the series.

However, in the case of ‘Too Hot To Handle’, the streaming giant has not confirmed a renewal yet – although fans are waiting impatiently for one. They could have filmed one right away but that cannot happen right now. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and self-quarantine measures being in place globally, shooting is almost impossible under the current conditions. If things get normal in the coming months and Netflix gives the green light for a reunion, we can expect the episode to be filmed sometime in August 2020. In that case, ‘Too Hot To Handle’ reunion episode will the most likely release in September 2020.

Where to Watch Too Hot To Handle Reunion Episode Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to catch up on the reunion episode, as and when it airs, is, of course, with a Netflix subscription. You can stream it as soon as it lands on the platform. Moreover, the entire season 1 is also streaming on the streamer. You can stream Netflix on a tablet, smartphone, gaming console, desktop, or a streaming device such as a Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

