Last week, in ‘Top Chef’ season 17, we saw Kevin Gillespie preparing to say goodbye after losing in the ‘Restaurant Wars’ challenge to Gregory Gourdet. However, on a positive turn of events, he earned back his position after winning against Nini Nguyen in ‘Last Chance Kitchen’. He prepared an iconic trout dish. This week, the chefs head to the mountains to serve brunch for 200 mothers. Now, keeping aside the events of the last episode, let’s get ready for another power-packed week. Read on to know everything about ‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 10.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 10 will premiere on Thursday, May 21, 2020, on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 pm CT.

In the upcoming episode, the guest judges will be celebrity chefs Niki and Carol Nakayama. We will follow the remaining six chefs as they prepare a six-course Japanese meal. The dish will be served to Olympic athletes who are headed to Tokyo this summer (unless the plans are foiled by the ongoing pandemic).

Where to Watch Top Chef Season 17 Episode 10 Online?

‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’ airs on Bravo in the US every Thursday at the above-mentioned time slot. Since the channel is a standard part of most cable packages, you can catch the episodes as they release on tv. But if you are someone who sticks to more flexible timelines, then you can watch the episodes online on Bravo’s official website with the help of a cable subscription.

The second recommended option is Hulu + Live TV, which offers Bravo in its package. This is a cord-cutting alternative and you can use it to watch ‘Top Chef’ live and on-demand. Additional platforms for cable-free streaming are YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Finally, you can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 9 Recap:

In episode 9, the chefs arrive at Pali Mountain where they get ready for the quickfire challenge. The guest judge for this task is ‘Top Chef: Kentucky’ winner Kelsey Barnard Clark. The challenge requires the contestants to use Bush’s Beans and make a grilled dish. The winner gets $10,000 and they are given 30 minutes to finish their cooking. After the time is up, Kelsey remarks that everyone has done a good job. She is especially impressed with Karen’s soup broth, Lee Anne’s dough, and Gregory’s crispy beans. Finally, the winner for this round is Lee Anne.

In the elimination challenge, the chefs need to create a spectacular brunch buffet for 200 mums. The guest judges for the round are Kelsey and Brooke Williamson. The contestants have 4 hours, limited ingredients, and they need to make two dishes. At 9 am the next day, the moms gather, accompanied by Tom Colicchio. At the judges’ table, Padma declares that there are three chefs who had made it to the top: Karen, Bryan Voltaggio, and Gregory. Ultimately, the winner is Bryan Voltaggio! Lee Anne, Malarkey, and Melissa lands in the bottom three. And the chef who needs to say farewell this week is Lee Anne.

