After last week’s shocking elimination of Gregory, we have four remaining chefs, Bryan, Kevin, Melissa, and Stephanie, battling it out to win the title of Top Chef. And this week brings them one step closer to the grand finale — as it happens to be the season’s penultimate episode. So which three contestants make it to the finale? Find out in our recap section. But before that, here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming epic showdown/

Top Chef Season 17 Finale Release Date

‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 14 will premiere on June 18, 2020, on Bravo at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 14 Spoilers

The finale is titled, ‘Finito!’. In this epic Italian showdown, the final three cheftestants will cook the ultimate meal to take home the coveted title and grand prize. To win, they need to impress the entire judging panel, comprising Tom, Padma, Gail, and Nilou Motamed. Additionally, we will also meet guest judges, Mauro Colagreco, Clare Smyth, Marcus Samuelsson, Janice Wong, Tony Mantuano, Dario Cecchini, and Hunter Lewis. You can watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Top Chef Season 17 Episode 14 Online?

‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’ finale will drop on Bravo in the US next Thursday at the above-mentioned time slot. Since the channel is a standard part of most cable packages, you can catch the episode as it releases on tv. But if you are someone who sticks to more flexible timelines, then you can watch the episode online on Bravo’s official website with the help of a cable subscription.

The second recommended option is Hulu + Live TV, which offers Bravo in its package. This is a cord-cutting alternative and you can use it to watch ‘Top Chef’ live and on-demand. Additional platforms for cable-free streaming are YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Finally, you can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 13 Recap:

Long story short, in ‘Parma’, the contestants need to make the “primi” and “secondi” courses with two main ingredients: Parmigiano Reggiano and prosciutto di Parma. The guest judge for this round is Massimo Spigaroli, chef and owner of Antica Corte Pallavicini. While Stephanie cooks the prosciutto into a ragu, Bryan goes for a simple chitarra pasta with butter, cracked pepper, and cheese. Melissa has picked anolini en brodo while Kevin is cooking pork cuppa. Padma, Tom, and Gail are joined by Massimo, who is accompanied by Enrico Bartolini, Isa Mazzocchi, Roberto, and Enrico Cerea, Maddalena Fossati, and Evan Funke. The judges praise all the dishes but the stars for this session are Melissa and Stephanie. They head directly to the finale! And Melissa is the final winner.

This means that Bryan and Kevin are at the bottom. Evan comments on Bryan’s pasta, saying that it was prepared to perfection but the sauce on top sucked out the life from the Parmigiano. As for Kevin’s pasta e Fagioli, the panel rays that the cheese on top was not the right choice. Finally, the loser? Sadly, it is Kevin. And we have our last-remaining trio of finalists — Bryan, Melissa, and Stephanie. So who will claim the title of Top Chef? Watch the finale to find out!

