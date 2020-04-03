Top Chef aired another flavor-packed episode of its All-Stars LA edition this week, featuring a funny Quickfire and an artistic elimination round. We also got to meet two of our favorite comedians Ali Wong and Randall Park. Guest Judge Ludo Lefebvre was another addition in the episode.

Well, keeping aside the events of the third episode, let’s now get ready for another power-packed week. Read on to know everything about Top Chef Season 17 Episode 4.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 4 will premiere on Thursday, April 9, 2020, on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 pm CT.

In the upcoming episode, we will meet ‘American Idol’ alum and ‘The Voice’ coach Kelly Clarkson as the guest judge. The contest is expected to mostly revolve around vegetarian menus next week.

Where to Watch Top Chef Season 17 Episode 4 Online?

Top Chef: All-Stars L.A. airs on Bravo in the US every Thursday at the above-mentioned time slot. Since the channel is a standard part of most cable packages, you can catch the episodes as they release on tv. But if you are someone who sticks to more flexible timelines, then you can watch the episodes online on Bravo’s official website with the help of a cable subscription.

The second recommended option is Hulu + Live TV, which offers Bravo in its package. This is a cord-cutting alternative and you can use it to watch Top Chef live and on-demand. Additional platforms for cable-free streaming are YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Finally, you can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 3 Recap:

In episode 3, Padma Lakshmi makes an announcement: “So far, you have been cooking for some of the biggest names in the business. Today, please welcome two masters at their craft and frequent collaborators.” Well, enter comedic superstars Ali Wong and Randall Park.

The Quickfire Challenge is the first round where the cheftestants are given 30 minutes to create the wackiest fried rice, using some ingredients curated by Wong and Randall. Well, the winner of this challenge is Kevin, who included Cheetos and hotdogs in his dish.

The team then heads to the Getty Museum where the contestants need to create an edible work of art on a plate, signifying one of the four art movements. The four favorite dishes are rewarded to Brian M., Bryan V., Melissa, and Eric. And Melissa King is the final winner! Her rococo-themed and nature-inspired lobster wonton with shellfish consume was immensely loved by the judges.

Lee Anne, Stephanie, Jamie, and Karen end up at the bottom. And the chef who is evicted this week is Jamie. Before leaving, he says: “I wished that I delivered better cookery. There is no greater sin than that. My approach to food has changed since the last time I competed. It’s a newer way to look at it. For me, I’m uncomfortable with it yet. My hope is to be able to ‘Last Chance Kitchen’ and just hammer out and get back into the competition doing the food I want and do it the way I want to do it.”

