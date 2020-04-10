This week, in ‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’, we get to witness several pleasant twists. Not only do we get a surprise guest appearance from Grammy-winner Kelly Clarkson, but we also have an episode centered around delicious vegetarian cuisines. To top it all, the fourth installment is aptly titled ‘You’re So Fresh’.

Well, keeping aside the events of this week’s episode, let’s now get ready for another power-packed week. Read on to know everything about Top Chef Season 17 Episode 5.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 5 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 5 will premiere on Thursday, April 16, 2020, on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 pm CT. It is titled ‘Bring Your Loved One to Work’

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode goes as follows: “In the Quickfire, the chefs play a game of telephone with their loved ones as they try to reproduce the dish their family member is eating at a nearby restaurant; the chefs create a signature product that they will bottle and sell at a food festival.”

Where to Watch Top Chef Season 17 Episode 5 Online?

‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’ airs on Bravo in the US every Thursday at the above-mentioned time slot. Since the channel is a standard part of most cable packages, you can catch the episodes as they release on tv. But if you are someone who sticks to more flexible timelines, then you can watch the episodes online on Bravo’s official website with the help of a cable subscription.

The second recommended option is Hulu + Live TV, which offers Bravo in its package. This is a cord-cutting alternative and you can use it to watch ‘Top Chef’ live and on-demand. Additional platforms for cable-free streaming are YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Finally, you can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 4 Recap:

In episode 4, the cheftestants walk inside the kitchen and see countless ingredients on the table, divided according to colors. Host Padma Lakshmi then reveals the guest of the week, Kelly Clarkson, who has entered the show to promote her film, ‘Trolls World Tour’. Kelly explains that the six colors of the condiments reflect the colors of the six troll worlds. Each chef is needed to choose one ingredient from each color and use them to create a harmonious flavor in the dish. The winner of this round receives immunity and gets to partake in the ‘Trolls World Tour’ red carpet premiere.

The contestants are given 30 minutes and the cooking begins. Well, the winner of the challenge is Gregory who prepares the perfect squash and plantain soup. Next up is the elimination round. The chefs reach the Santa Monica Farmers Market and they are split into two groups – the red team and the blue team. They require to make a six-course progressive menu, which each team member cooking one course. And the whole meal has to be vegetarian. Finally, the blue team delivers a splendid meal, which has a start and a finish. They are the winners and well, Melissa is the one who is announced as the best chef for this round. As for the eviction, Lisa’s uneven Brussels sprouts are called out by Padma, and she is the one to leave the contest this week.

