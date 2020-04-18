This week’s episode of ‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’ brings a welcome twist. The contestants are allowed to bring their loved ones to the contest and they can help the chefs prep some delicious dishes. But that does not mean the challenges get any easier. With 11 of the remaining cheftestants battling it out, one of them says goodbye this week. Well, keeping aside the events of the last episode, let’s now get ready for another power-packed week. Read on to know everything about ‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 6.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 6 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 6 will premiere on Thursday, April 23, 2020, on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 pm CT. It is titled ‘Get Your Phil’.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode goes as follows: “Padma gets a real rise out of the chefs when she tasks them to make a Quickfire dish without any all-purpose flour; for the Elimination Challenge, the chefs serve Gustavo Dudamel and members of the LA Philharmonic at award-winning Otium restaurant.”

Where to Watch Top Chef Season 17 Episode 6 Online?

‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’ airs on Bravo in the US every Thursday at the above-mentioned time slot. Since the channel is a standard part of most cable packages, you can catch the episodes as they release on tv. But if you are someone who sticks to more flexible timelines, then you can watch the episodes online on Bravo’s official website with the help of a cable subscription.

The second recommended option is Hulu + Live TV, which offers Bravo in its package. This is a cord-cutting alternative and you can use it to watch ‘Top Chef’ live and on-demand. Additional platforms for cable-free streaming are YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Finally, you can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 5 Recap:

The participants’ loved ones reach Osteria Mozza. Here, they are given to taste three signature dishes from the menu. The chefs need to recreate the cuisines — in terms of taste, texture, and looks — while getting verbal instructions from their close ones over the phone. Within 30 minutes, the winner gets both immunity and $10,000. We also meet the guest judge for this task, Nancy Silverton, the owner of Osteria Mozza. At the end of the round, Nancy remarks that Melissa’s yellowtail collar, Lee Anne’s hanger steak, and Kevin’s pork chop dish are the closest replicas. Well, Kevin’s is the best and he wins this round.

In the elimination round, the chefs are asked to create a signature dish to be sold at Westfield Century City. Padma explains: “The chef who sells the most product will be safe from elimination.” After shopping for the ingredients, the contestants get to cook with their loved ones. The following day, the contestants set up their booths and start selling. The judges for the round are Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and Padma, alongside guest judge Nancy Silverton.

At the judges’ table, it is announced that Melissa had the highest sale for her peach kimchi vinaigrette. She is saved from elimination. But the winner as per the taste is Gregory. Stephanie, Jen, and Brian M. land at the bottom. Finally, Jennifer Carroll has to go home this week.

