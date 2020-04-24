After last week’s elimination, which saw Jennifer Carroll leaving the competition, ‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’ returned this week with the rest of the 10 remaining cheftestants. After another chain of interesting yet complicated challenges, one contestant (?) bids his/her final farewell. Find out who in our recap section. Now, keeping aside the events of the last episode, let’s get ready for another power-packed week. Read on to know everything about ‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 7.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 7 will premiere on Thursday, April 30, 2020, on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 pm CT. It is titled ‘Pitch Perfect’.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode goes as follows: “The chefs are challenged to a taco throwdown for Danny Trejo; for the Quickfire, the only sharp tool they can use is a machete; the only way to make it to Restaurant Wars is to survive this week’s qualifying challenge.”

You can watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Top Chef Season 17 Episode 7 Online?

‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’ airs on Bravo in the US every Thursday at the above-mentioned time slot. Since the channel is a standard part of most cable packages, you can catch the episodes as they release on tv. But if you are someone who sticks to more flexible timelines, then you can watch the episodes online on Bravo’s official website with the help of a cable subscription.

The second recommended option is Hulu + Live TV, which offers Bravo in its package. This is a cord-cutting alternative and you can use it to watch ‘Top Chef’ live and on-demand. Additional platforms for cable-free streaming are YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Finally, you can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 6 Recap:

In the quickfire round, the chefs are assigned to make dishes using non-wheat flours like blue corn flour, almond flour, brown rice flour, and quinoa flour. Within 30 minutes, the winner grabs a cash prize of $5,000. The guest judge for this challenge is Chris Bianco, owner of Pizza Bianco. After tasting all the dishes, he puts Bryan V’s creation at the bottom place. Joining him is Brian M. In the top three, we have Melissa (with her financiers) Gregory (and his pancakes), and Nini (who makes Banh Xeo). And the winner for the round is Gregory!

The elimination challenge revolves around the 100th season of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The candidates are paired up in teams of two and they need to create an edible symbolism of the world-famous orchestra’s harmonious performances. However, they need to work with contrasting flavors. And there’s also a twist. The week will have two eliminations!

The guest judges are Gustavo Dudamel and Timothy Hollingsworth. At the end of the tasting session, Tom admits: “The food was fantastic tonight. All in all, I gotta say it was a fantastic meal.” Timothy announces Melissa and Kevin as his favorites. At the bottom, we have Nini and Karen and Eric and Bryan V. The judges finally pick Nini and Karen since their dish was too sweet.

But again, we have another surprise. One of them has the chance to stay on. They will get to complete with the chefs from Last Chance Kitchen. But for that, we have to wait until next week. So, stay tuned!

