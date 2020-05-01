Last week, in ‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’, BFFs Nini Nguyen and Karen Akunowicz had been eliminated after they cooked a combined sour-and-umami dish, which could not impress the judging panel. They were then pitted against Lisa Fernandes in ‘Last Chance Kitchen’. Finally, Nini was asked to pack her knives. So who is evicted this week? Find out in our recap section. Now, keeping aside the events of the last episode, let’s get ready for another power-packed week. Read on to know everything about ‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 8.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 8 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 8 will premiere on Thursday, May 7, 2020, on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 pm CT. It is titled ‘Restuarant Wars’.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode goes as follows: “It’s Restaurant Wars and this season Padma takes all the limitations off the table as the chefs can make as much food as they want and shop wherever they choose; two chefs are given 48 hours to pick their teams and crate the restaurants.”

You can watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Top Chef Season 17 Episode 8 Online?

‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’ airs on Bravo in the US every Thursday at the above-mentioned time slot. Since the channel is a standard part of most cable packages, you can catch the episodes as they release on tv. But if you are someone who sticks to more flexible timelines, then you can watch the episodes online on Bravo’s official website with the help of a cable subscription.

The second recommended option is Hulu + Live TV, which offers Bravo in its package. This is a cord-cutting alternative and you can use it to watch ‘Top Chef’ live and on-demand. Additional platforms for cable-free streaming are YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Finally, you can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 7 Recap:

In episode 7, the guest judge is action king Danny Trejo. The quickfire challenge requires the contestants to cook the perfect taco. They are given a machete, which is the only tool for the task. The winner gets immunity in the next elimination challenge. The chefs are allotted 30 minutes for their preparations. At the end of the time frame, Danny says Gregory’s creation is his least favorite, and joining him is Eric. At the top three, we have Lee Anne, Karen, and Stephanie. Finally, the winner is Stephanie.

In the elimination challenge, the guest judges are Stephanie Izard and Kevin Boehm. The contestants need to design a concept, an innovative menu, and a mood board. They also have to make dishes as examples of their cuisine. The pitching begins. The judges’ favorites of the day are Gregory, Kevin, Malarkey, and Melissa. At the bottom three, we have Eric, Lee Anne, and Stephanie. Ultimately, Eric is evicted this week. As his parting words, he says: “This season has taught me a new humility. I am still the student, I always knew that. But I learned a lot on the fly.”

Read More: Here Are the Places Top Chef Was Filmed