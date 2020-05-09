The much-awaited culinary battle, aka ‘Restaurant Wars’ is finally here! Yes, this week, we got to see the cheftestants opening up restaurants in a mere span of 48 hours! This is one of the major steps that will take them closer to reaching their end goal of becoming the Top Chef for season 17. Now, keeping aside the events of the last episode, let’s get ready for another power-packed week. Read on to know everything about ‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 9.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Top Chef’ Season 17 Episode 9 will premiere on Thursday, May 14, 2020, on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 pm CT. It is titled ‘Cabin Fever’.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode goes as follows: “The chefs head to the mountains outside of Los Angeles to go to a summer camp where they are challenged to an outdoor grilling Quickfire for Padma and “Top Chef” Kentucky winner Kelsey Barnard Clark.”

You can watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Top Chef Season 17 Episode 9 Online?

‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’ airs on Bravo in the US every Thursday at the above-mentioned time slot. Since the channel is a standard part of most cable packages, you can catch the episodes as they release on tv. But if you are someone who sticks to more flexible timelines, then you can watch the episodes online on Bravo’s official website with the help of a cable subscription.

The second recommended option is Hulu + Live TV, which offers Bravo in its package. This is a cord-cutting alternative and you can use it to watch ‘Top Chef’ live and on-demand. Additional platforms for cable-free streaming are YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Finally, you can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Top Chef Season 17 Episode 8 Recap:

In episode 8, the chefs are first greeted by Padma Lakshmi and Stepanie Izard. Padma explains the rules. Gregory’s Kann and Kevin’s The Country Captain would open adjacent to each other in Los Angeles’ Row DTLA. Kevin and Gregory are then asked to pick their teammates. Kevin chooses Melissa, Karen, and Bryan V. Gregory picks Malarkey, Lee Anne, and Stephanie. Within 48 hours, the teams need to bring their restaurants to life. They can make any number of dishes, design the interiors as they wish, curate their menus, and then, serve 100 guests, including the judges.

Gregory picks a six-meal, Haitian-themed menu while Kevin finalizes 12 dishes. Kann’s menu comprises Haitian griot, salt cod fritters, whole roasted fish, pineapple upside-down cake, and rum raisin ice cream. The following morning, it’s time to start serving. The doors open for both the restaurants and we see the judges — Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Stephanie Izard, Kevin Boehm, and Rob Katz. At Kann’s, the judges love the decor and the guests give extremely good reviews about the salt cod patties. At The Country Captain, the panel states that they are not getting the southern feel as it was meant to be. Gail and Stephanie love Melissa’s potatoes and Bryan V.’s dilly beans.

At the Judges’ Table, Tom appreciates the hard work put in by both the teams and the winner is Kann. Kevin, Karen, Melissa, and Bryan land at the bottom. And surprisingly, Kevin is asked to pack his knives since it was his responsibility to make the restaurant a success.

