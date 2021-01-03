Ecchi, means sexy in Japanese. Anime had been bringing out ecchi stuff filled with lots of fanservice for a long time. Even some of the serious anime end up having scenes which are just meant for fanservice. But the anime on this list have been mostly made for an entertaining purpose. Most of these anime does not have decent plotting or character development but they sure are fun to watch for the ecchi content. If you have some time to kill and wanna watch something kinky then we have got the perfect list for you. So, let’s see which were some of the top ecchi anime released in 2018.

10. Otona no Bouguya-san

Since I have started watching anime which are just meant for ecchi stuff I have discovered that there are many of those which have really small episodes. When I mean small I don’t mean 20 minutes or 15 minutes small. I mean ‘5 minutes per episode’ small! Yes! Every episode of this anime is around 5 minutes long, thus giving the show total content of about 60 minutes. I am quite sure there will be more such anime on this list. If you want to watch some sexy female characters try on some sexy female fantasy clothing then go for ‘Otona no Bouguya-san’.

The best thing about this anime is that even though there isn’t anything great about it you can just have an hour of ecchi time. The protagonist of the show is Kautz. Kautz is currently searching for a job when he lands onto an armour shop which hires him. But wait, it is not your average armour shop. It is an armour shop for adults and is filled with sexy magical garments.

10. Nanatsu no Bitoku

Have you watched ‘Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai’? If you have then you will find the setting of ‘Nanatsu no Bitoku’ familiar since both are set in the same timeline. I guess ‘Nanatsu no Bitoku’ was just trying to be a sexy spin-off. They did get the sexy part right as we will be seeing a lot of scantily clad sexy female characters. The story isn’t all that great nor are the characters. It is meant for people who just wanna enjoy some ecchi stuff. Also, if you are feeling that watching such an anime will waste lots of time then you are wrong i.e. if you don’t consider fifty minutes as long.

Yes! the entire show is just 50 minutes long and no it isn’t an OVA or special but rather there are 10 episodes of 5 minutes each. The story deals with a bunch of good-looking angels who come to search for a saviour who can defend them against the powerful foe, Lucifer and all his forces.

9. Senran Kagura Shinovi Master: Tokyo Youma-hen

Look, if you enjoyed the first season of ‘Senran Kagura’ then you will enjoy the second season as well. If you didn’t enjoy it then you won’t have much fun watching the second season either. I decided to include this on the list because the show is ecchi. I think it decided to be ecchi and fun since otherwise, the show doesn’t make much sense. For those who haven’t watched the first season of the series the plot revolves around the Hanzo Academy.

For commoners, The Hanzo Academy is just a prep school. But people who know the true secret of the academy know that there’s a course for shinobis that take place on the grounds of the institution. Currently, five female girls are training to become fine ninjas. Ikaruga is the most mature girl and is the class representative. Katsuragi has a perverted mentality. Yagyuu keeps her feelings locked in and is quite protective. Asuka is the care-free girl and Hibari is the innocent of them all. The girls are training hard but when a new group of shinobi arrives the girls need to step up their game to prove themselves.

8. Back Street Girls: Gokudolls

This next anime is kind of weird. Japan has a strange sense of humour and we often see this in various Japanese media. More times than not this weird comedy often seep into anime. The strange vibe that it sometimes creates makes things more entertaining. Whenever you see such a scene you laugh and think that only Japan can pull it off. ‘Back Street Girls: Gokudolls’ is a comedy anime. Generally, speaking the concept of the anime is pretty simple. You have been given two choices between life and death. Of course, you will choose life over death.

The life you live as a consequence is what this anime is about. If we go into the specifics then it is quite a different story. 3 Yakuza members have failed their bosses and have screwed up some job. They are asked to commit suicide or undergo sex reassignment surgery and live as female idols. The men decide the latter option and train to become female idols. This is their story.

7. Highschool DxD Hero

Up next on the list is the fourth instalment of the popular ecchi, harem genre anime series ‘High School DxD’. The show is known for its ecchi stuff and lots of fanservice. The plot of the anime is good too and you do get a bunch of nice characters. The first two seasons of the series were good enough from an anime point of view. The quality degraded in the third season. The fourth season ‘High School DxD Hero’ is good but not as much as its predecessors. There is still a lot of ecchi stuff and fanservice which keeps the series going and doesn’t let the steam settle.

For people who are not familiar with the franchise (which is highly unlikely since you have landed on this list), the plot of the series is set in a world where angels and demons exist. Issei Hyoudou is your everyday pervert and always is in search of a girlfriend. When a girl finally asks him out he readily agrees but the girl turns out to be a fallen angel and kills him. Issei is resurrected by Rias Gremory who is a beautiful devil and a senior at his school. Issei is now a devil himself and must serve his master Rias. This time, be ready to watch some sexy fox-youkai.

6. Citrus

‘Citrus’ is mostly known for being a Yuri anime. If you don’t know what that is then Yuri is a genre of anime, manga or Japanese literature which deals with female relationships. The relationships can be both sexual and non-sexual. So, if you are a Yuri fan then you can watch ‘Citrus’. Though there is some ecchi stuff going around in this series it is much dialled down than other anime that appear on this list. The romance is kind of intense though not as tight as other anime I have seen in the genre. Yuzu Aihara is a modern-day fashion-loving girl. She is also a socialite. So, when her mom remarries and Yuzu has to transfer to a different high school, it is just an opportunity for her to meet some new people.

In this new high school, she wants to fall in love and have her first kiss. But turns out the high school is a bit different from what she had expected. The school is all-female, and most of the students are high-achievers. Mei Aihara is the beautiful student council president who doesn’t like Yuzu’s flashy appearance. They have a brief encounter at the school. Later, at home Yuzu finds out that Mei is her stepsister. They get off on the wrong foot and Mei pins Yuzu down on the ground and kisses her before leaving the room. Yes, Yuzu received her first kiss but not in the way she had expected.

5. Killing Bites

If you have always fantasized about sexy female characters who have genes of animals then your fantasies will be completely fulfilled by ‘Killing Bites’. I came across this anime recently and found it quite entertaining. By no means, I am telling that this is a great ground-breaking anime. I am just telling that if you are looking for some entertainment then go for ‘Killing Bites’. You won’t have to follow unnecessarily complicated plots (though you can) or care for the characters. Just enjoy the show without taking it seriously because I am quite sure the show itself does the same thing.

Have you ever unknowingly partaken in abducting someone and the person you are supposed to abduct ends up killing everyone? I guess not but Yuuya Nomoto will tell you otherwise. Hitomi Uzaki is the girl he unknowingly abducts. But turns out Hitomi is not your average human being. She is a Therianthropes, human-animal hybrid with superpowers. Yuuya is forced by Hitomi to drive her to a certain location where Yuuya is declared as a prize for a battle between Therianthropes. Thankfully, Hitomi wins but Yuuya’s troubles are not over. Turns out he has now become an investor of Hitomi and to remain alive Hitomi must fight in underground fighting matches known as Killing Bites.

4. Harukana Receive

Ever wondered if there is an anime which have scantily clad females playing sports? If you have then please stop doing so because it’s creepy and also because I have found the right anime for you. Yes, get ready to watch bikini-wearing cute girls play beach volleyball in the sports genre anime ‘Harukana Receive’. Other than beautiful girls jumping around trying to hit a ball the show is kind of funny too. I did get a laugh or two every episode. I haven’t watched all the episodes of the anime (I am still 5 episodes short) so I can’t give you an overall understanding of the anime. But so far whatever I have seen I have enjoyed it. The matches at times can get intense.

The main characters of the anime are Haruka Ozora and Kanata Higa. The girls are cousin sisters. While Haruka is conscious about her tall height, Katana is embarrassed about her short height. There is one more thing she is embarrassed about, but I will let you figure that one out when you watch the show. Katana is having thoughts about leaving beach volleyball due to her height but Haruka convinces her that she can do it. The pair decides to enter in the junior tournament. The show showcases their journey to becoming famous beach volleyball players.

3. Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Maju

Well, MMORPG genre anime are common these days. You are an MMORPG game player who is quite good at the game and then one day you wake up to find yourself trapped in this other world similar to the game. You are now supposed to figure out how to get the hell out of this place but instead, you meet a bunch of sexy girls and your mind is in doubt. Sakamoto Takuma is one of the best players of an MMORPG game known as Cross Reverie. His character is strong and thus has been named as the demon king by other players.

One day he finds himself transported to a fantasy world. His appearance is similar to his game character. Sakamoto encounters two cute girls who say they have summoned him here and try to use a spell to turn him into their slave but a magic reflection attack used by Sakamoto reverses the spell making the girls his slave. Upon being asked, he tells them that he is Diablo, the demon king. Thus, starts his adventure in this fantasy world as Diablo.

2. Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san

Want to watch some supernatural anime with loads of beautiful girls then go for ‘Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san’. It is a funny and sexy anime which deals with a boy named Fuyuzora Kogarashi. He could see ghosts since childhood. He also has been possessed by them many times but has grown stronger and can fight back. Currently, Fuyuzora is poor and is searching for some cheap residence. Fortunately, for him, Yuragi Manor is quite cheap since it is haunted. Fuyuzora being no stranger to ghosts starts living in the house. He finds out that a ghost girl is living in this room. She asks his help to complete her unfulfilled task so that she can pass on to the other side. As soon as he agrees the other sexy tenants of the manor reveal themselves as supernatural beings too.

1. Shokugeki no Souma: San no Sara – Toutsuki Ressha-hen

Are you a fan of the ‘Shokugeki no Soma’ series? If you are then the third instalment of the series was released this year. For people who aren’t familiar with the series, the plot revolves around food and culinary skills. Souma Yukihira has been helping his father out in his restaurant for a long time. He aspires to become a great chef and take control of his father’s restaurant. But his father has other dreams and closes the restaurant to travel the world and test his cooking skills. Souma is made to enter Totsuki Culinary Academy which is one of the best cooking schools but the graduation rate is quite low. The school is also famous for pitting its students against each other in food wars. Will Souma’s culinary skills get him through this academy? The ecchi scenes of the anime show people having orgasmic feelings when tasting good food.

