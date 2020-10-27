The globe’s biggest motoring show ‘Top Gear’ returned to BBC America, with its 29th edition, on Sunday, October 18, 2020! The new season sees the crew, comprising Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness, and Freddie Flintoff, embarking on multiple adventures of epic amplitudes. The COVID-19 pandemic might have placed some restrictions on the filming schedule of the latest iteration — with most of the shooting limited to in and around the UK. However, in spite of the obstacles, season 29 maintains the excitement in terms of thrills and challenges.

In the premiere episode itself, we witness the trio showcasing their new drive-in studio — complete with a live audience and multiple new cars. They start off the season by scouring for the Best Company Saloon for Spending 24 Hours in. While Flintoff picks the Volvo S60, Harris goes for the BMW 3 Series, and McGuinness chooses the Tesla Model 3. The guys then engage in several challenges in and around Bolton. The second episode follows the crew as they engage in a new set of motoring adventures. With the show already having aired two high-octane episodes, let’s check out the details of its next episode.

Top Gear Season 29 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Top Gear’ Season 29 Episode 3 is slated to premiere on November 1, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on BBC America. It airs one weekly episode every Sunday at the same time slot. Season 29 consists of five episodes and it will wrap up with its finale on November 15, 2020.

Top Gear Season 29 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the presenters, Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness, and Freddie Flintoff, head to Cyprus for a weekend adventure. They hire cheap rental cars, all within a budget of €30. While McGuinness rents a Ford Focus CC, Flintoff gets a Suzuki Jimny, and Harris is assigned a Kia Picanto. The trio competes in a series of challenges. Later, Harris and McGuinness reach the track to compare two family cars. Harris represents estates with the new Audi RS 6, while McGuinness represents SUVs with the Lamborghini Urus.

Where to Stream Top Gear Season 29 Episode 3 Online?

US viewers can catch the latest episodes of ‘Top Gear’ season 29 as and when they drop on BBC America, every Sunday evening at 8 pm ET — with the help of a cable subscription. You can also sign up to the show’s official website and watch the show online on the iOS App, Android App, Apple TV, Fire TV, or Roku. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally stream the episodes on Amazon Prime Video — included with Motortrend on Amazon for $4.99 per month after trial. For UK viewers, the show is available on the BBC iPlayer.

Top Gear Season 29 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, we follow the presenters, Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness, and Freddie Flintoff, as they reach Yorkshire to compare the three original 200mph supercars. While Harris decides to go with the Ferrari F40, Flintoff chooses the Jaguar XJ220, and McGuinness picks the Lamborghini Diablo. Once this task is complete, the trio tries to buy multiple Performance Insurance Write Offs — all within a set budget of £6,000. McGuinness purchases a Porsche Cayman S, Flintoff buys a Maserati Quattroporte, and Harris gets his hands on a Ford Focus RS.

