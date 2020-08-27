Brace yourselves! ‘Tough as Nails’ is all set to drop its grand finale next week! Someone is finally going to pocket the grand cash prize of $200,000 dollars. What’s more? We have five of the toughest competitors entering the fray. Of course, the drama and challenges will be unmatched. Well, do you want to know what can transpire in this upcoming two-hour epic event? Let’s get started right away!

Tough As Nails Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Tough As Nails’ Finale will premiere on September 2, 2020, on CBS at 9 pm ET/PT & 8 pm CT. The 120-minute finale will end at 11 pm ET/PT.

Tough As Nails Episode 10 Spoilers

The final episode is called ‘Finish the Job’. Five of the last-remaining contestants will be participating in this two-hour event. The tasks are extremely challenging and alongside the physical elements, there is an emotional aspect as well. The players will get a chance to meet their loved ones. In the end, only one person will bag the cash prize of $200,000.

For more details, you can also read the synopsis as outlined by CBS: “The final five competitors battle to be crowned the champion of TOUGH AS NAILS and win the $200,000 prize! Plus, the finalists get a much-needed boost when their loved ones cheer them on, on the two-hour season finale of TOUGH AS NAILS.”

How to Stream Tough As Nails Episode 10 Online?

You can simply catch the finale as and when it drops on tv if you have a cable subscription for CBS. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also watch the episode on the CBS official website and CBS All Access. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which have a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Fubo TV.

Tough As Nails Episode 9 Recap

In the 9th episode, the day starts off as usual with the team challenge. The teams are tasked with competing against one another 1-on-1 in a choice of three woodsman events. The activities are called underhand chop, single buck sawing, and chainsaw. Each team needs to alternatively pick the competitors for each round while the opposite team decides the event. The winner of each challenge gets the option of earning an ax for their team. The first team able to win five axes is the winner.

And the winner for the team challenge is Savage Crew. With this win, Savage Crew puts the final team challenge tally at 4-4. This results in a tiebreaker to determine the overall winner. In the tiebreaker challenge, the teams need to pick one member of their team to partake in the entire trio of the Woodsman events back-to-back. The first one who finishes the tasks secures the overall win for the team. Savage Crew chooses Murph while Dirty Hands goes with Danny. Danny bags the win, making Dirty Hands the winners. After defeating Savage Crew in the tiebreaker, Dirty Hands leads the team competition this week and pockets the $60,000 prize.

