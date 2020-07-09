The Phil Keoghan helmed ‘Tough As Nails’ is a reality competition that airs on CBS. Thankfully, the show had finished filming just before the global pandemic-induced shutdown. So, yes, we will get to see the full first season as and when new episodes drop weekly on the channel. The series features host Keoghan welcoming twelve of the “toughest” blue-collar workers from the US. The contestants in the inaugural outing are Linda Goodridge, Luis Yuli, Kelly “Murph” Murphy, Lee Marshall, Myles V. Polk, Michelle S. Kiddy, Melissa Burns, Tara Davis, Callie Cattell, Linnett Key, and Danny Moody. The first two episodes that premiered this week sees the challengers attempting to prove their prowess in completing the most complicated tasks. And the one who is the last man/woman standing in the finale wins the grand cash prize of $200k prize. After a high-octane debut, let’s get to know the release and streaming details of the next episode.

Tough As Nails Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Tough As Nails’ episode 3 will premiere on July 15, 2020, on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT. The upcoming episode is called ‘Heavy Metal’. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “The crew competes in a series of challenges at a junkyard, where they must take apart a car and retrieve auto parts. Next, the last two standing need all the strength they can spare in an overtime challenge removing tires from the rims.”

How to Stream Tough As Nails Episode 3 Online?

‘Tough As Nails’, following its two-hour premiere, will release one hourly episode on Wednesday evenings on CBS at the above-mentioned time slot. Simply catch the episodes as and when they drop on tv. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also watch the episodes on the CBS official website and CBS All Access. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which have a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Fubo TV.

Tough As Nails Episode 1 And 2 Recap

In the first episode, the contestants are assigned two challenges in order to determine who can pick their teams. The first task involves pushing wheelbarrows and loading them with sacks of concrete. The players then need to push the loaded carts through a lane among the four narrow, zig-zag pathways. The ones who manage to successfully finish loading and moving 24 sacks are the winners. Danny is the winner in this round, followed closely by Lee. The next task involves laying bricks and points are deducted if there are errors in the spacing etc. Luis, a scaffold builder, wins this challenge.

In the second episode, we first have a team challenge — which requires the participants to lay rails so the group can pull a caboose over 100 feet. The winning team gets $12,000 as a prize, which they can split among themselves. In the individual challenge, the players punch in and shovel thrice one’s body weight into a hopper. The one who scores the least needs to perform in an overtime task. Unfortunately, we have an elimination in this round and it is Linnett.

