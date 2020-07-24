‘Tough As Nails’ dropped yet another intense episode this week, titled, ‘Release The Bull’. If you know the format, the show happens to be Phil Keoghan’s passion project of over ten years where two teams, consisting of everyday blue-collar Americans, are pitted against each other in both team and individual competitions. And this time, the challenges are designed to test the contestants to their limits. Do you want to know what transpired in episode 4? Well, we will come to that later. Before that, let’s get to know the release and streaming details of the next episode.

Tough As Nails Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Tough As Nails’ episode 5 will premiere on July 29, 2020, on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT. The upcoming episode is called ‘Mind Over Matter’. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Teams compete to fill and seal giant bags of sand; the bottom two compete in a challenge to fill a huge hourglass with sand.”

How to Stream Tough As Nails Episode 5 Online?

‘Tough As Nails’, following its two-hour premiere, will release one hourly episode on Wednesday evenings on CBS at the above-mentioned time slot. Simply catch the episodes as and when they drop on tv. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also watch the episodes on the CBS official website and CBS All Access. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which have a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Fubo TV.

Tough As Nails Episode 4 Recap

In the 4th episode, the focus is on Michelle S Kiddy and Lee Marshall who had lost in the group challenge when their team, the Savage Crew could not bag a win. But they were hopeful that they would be able to regain their place in the individual challenges. In episode 4, the individual task requires the participants to irrigate a field. Here, the participants are paired up in teams of two. Kelly “Murph” Murphy is given the chance of picking the duos as he was the highest scorer in the previous round. However, as luck could have it, Michelle and Lee end up as the bottom two.

Michelle tells that she has no wish to go against Lee but promises to play a fair game. Melissa Burns and Linnett Key are already ousted from the individual challenge and Michelle wants to make the women proud. The task at hand is to untie some knots that are holding together a haystack. The players then need to pile them up so that it reaches a height to ring the bell that is on the top.

As the timer goes off, Michelle and Lee start pilling up the haystacks. Luckily for Michelle, she wins the challenge and this means that Lee is ousted from the individual challenge. Michelle had been considered a setback because of her age but she has always been able to prove that she is a tough competitor. A happy Michelle admits that “this is a victory for women”.

Read More: Where is Tough as Nails Filmed?