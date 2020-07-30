This week, the challenges featured in ‘Tough as Nails’ may be the toughest ones yet. Last Wednesday, we saw the contestants being assigned an extremely difficult task of smashing concrete. Not only this, but they also need to store the cement in a truck. So, do you want to know what transpired in episode 5? Well, we will come to that later. Before that, let’s get to know the release and streaming details of the next episode.

Tough As Nails Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Tough As Nails’ episode 6 will premiere on August 5, 2020, on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT.

Tough As Nails Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Game of Telephone’. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Teams are challenged mentally and physically when tasked with pushing 24 heavy barrels up a hill and arranging them in a specific order at an oil field; one crew member must conquer a fear of heights to climb a telephone pole.”

How to Stream Tough As Nails Episode 6 Online?

‘Tough As Nails’, following its two-hour premiere, will release one hourly episode on Wednesday evenings on CBS at the above-mentioned time slot. Simply catch the episodes as and when they drop on tv. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also watch the episodes on the CBS official website and CBS All Access. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which have a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Fubo TV.

Tough As Nails Episode 5 Recap

In the 5th episode, “teams compete to fill and seal giant bags of sand; the bottom two compete in a challenge to fill a huge hourglass with sand” — as outlined by CBS. What happens here is Dirty Hands takes the lead in the team challenge. Now, the contestants need to get ready for the individual competitions. In order to avoid being placed in the timeout challenge, the players are required to break concrete into parts so that they are small enough to be passed through a gate. Once the concrete is on the other side, it needs to be packed inside a truck. After the challenge, Young An and Tara Davis end up as the bottom two.

While Young is in this position for the third time, it is Tara’s first time. For the timeout challenge, they are given a sand-filled hourglass each. They need to ensure that the glasses do not run out of the sand. The one who fails the task will be eliminated. They required to achieve this while navigating a pile of sand and stepping on thin wood. They cannot lose balance. Unfortunately, Tara loses this round and she is asked to pack her bags. Now, she needs to depend on the team challenges as her only source of income. But Tara had been facing issues with her team since the beginning. So, how will the competition pan out for her in the future? Only the next episodes will tell.

