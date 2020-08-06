This week, ‘Tough As Nails’ dropped another episode and we got another unfortunate elimination. So, one more contestant loses out on the chance to win $200,000 dollars. Well, do you want to know what transpired in episode 6? Well, we will come to that later. Before that, let’s get to know the release and streaming details of the next episode.

Tough As Nails Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Tough As Nails’ episode 7 will premiere on August 12, 2020, on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT.

Tough As Nails Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Trash Day’. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Teams are tasked with packing a moving van; the competitors look to avoid elimination during the individual competition by collecting and loading trash into a moving rubbish truck.”

How to Stream Tough As Nails Episode 7 Online?

‘Tough As Nails’, following its two-hour premiere, will release one hourly episode on Wednesday evenings on CBS at the above-mentioned time slot. Simply catch the episodes as and when they drop on tv. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also watch the episodes on the CBS official website and CBS All Access. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which have a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Fubo TV.

Tough As Nails Episode 6 Recap

In the 6th episode, the day starts off with the team challenges. Host Phil Keoghan informs the players that they need to carry 24 oil barrels by hand across an oilfield. The team that manages to load all the containers on a truck and in the correct order first, wins. The team that earns the maximum number of badges gets a bonus amount of $60,000 dollars! The Dirty Hands crew picks Myles as their leader while Savage Crew selects Tara and Linnett to lead their team.

The challenge begins! Savage Crew faces some issues in their group dynamics and Dirty Hands cannot seem to recall the right order of the barrels. The latter team ignores most of Myles’ instructions. Dirty Hands bags the win but Myles says: “We won, but that was pure luck. The Savage Crew could’ve easily taken it from us!” The Savage Crew confronts Michelle for messing up with the team dynamics. She apologizes and promises to perform better the next time.

Now, we have the individual competition. Host Phil Keoghan informs them that they require to act as linemen — climb up a pole and rescue a dummy by cutting a rope. The players are divided into two teams of 4 each. Danny is given the chance to pick the contestants and he chooses Callie, Myles, Luis, and Murph. Luis ends up at the last position and needs to partake in the overtime round. Second, we have Linda, Michelle, Young, and Danny. Michelle lands at the bottom and needs to face Luis. In the overtime challenge, Michelle and Luis are asked to thread an electrical cable. Luis loses and is eliminated!

