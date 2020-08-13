CBS has given us an entirely new experience with its game show, ‘Tough As Nails’, which has completely transformed the standard reality tv competition format. In this particular show, one learns to celebrate individual achievement. However, the primary focus is always on teamwork. Staying true to this premise, this week, ‘Tough As Nails’ dropped another episode and we got another unfortunate elimination. So, one more contestant loses out on the chance to win $200,000 dollars. Well, do you want to know what transpired in episode 7? Well, we will come to that later. Before that, let’s get to know the release and streaming details of the next episode.

Tough As Nails Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Tough As Nails’ episode 8 will premiere on August 19, 2020, on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT.

Tough As Nails Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Trust Your Gear’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Competitors take on a series of “five-alarm” challenges at a firefighter training facility, where they must clear a 60-foot-long section of a brush, save a victim from a simulated disaster zone and extinguish a fire before rappelling down from the top of a four-story building.”

How to Stream Tough As Nails Episode 8 Online?

‘Tough As Nails’, following its two-hour premiere, will release one hourly episode on Wednesday evenings on CBS at the above-mentioned time slot. Simply catch the episodes as and when they drop on tv. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also watch the episodes on the CBS official website and CBS All Access. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which have a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Fubo TV.

Tough As Nails Episode 7 Recap

In the 7th episode, the day starts off as usual with the team challenge. Each team is asked to load a garage full of furniture into a moving van. The first team who manages to fit pack off their items and closes of the trailer is the winner. Well, in this round, the winning team is Savage Crew. Next up, we have the individual challenge. In this round, the players are asked to race a garbage truck down a suburban road. However, along the way, they also need to be picking up trash bags. With each bag that is successfully tossed into the truck, the respective player earns a point. The contestant with the most points will also secure an advantage in the next individual challenge. On the other hand, the bottom-two players, with the lowest scores, need to compete in the overtime challenge.

The winner for the individual challenge is Murph while Myles and Michelle land at the bottom. The overtime challenge tasks the two players to correctly fit a set of brick pavers in the respective spots in a certain designated arrangement. The last to finish will be eliminated from the individual competition. And unfortunately, Michelle loses, and after this round, she is asked to pack her bags.

