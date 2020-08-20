‘Tough as Nails’, the high-octane reality competition television series, hosted by Phil Keoghan has featured some of the toughest challenges to be completed at job sites. Each challenge is designed to test the endurance of players to their limits. Staying true to this premise, this week, ‘Tough As Nails’ dropped another episode and we got another unfortunate elimination. So, one more contestant loses out on the chance to win $200,000 dollars. Well, do you want to know what transpired in episode 8? Well, we will come to that later. Before that, let’s get to know the release and streaming details of the next episode.

Tough As Nails Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Tough As Nails’ episode 9 will premiere on August 26, 2020, on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT. The upcoming episode is called ‘Cut It Up’.

How to Stream Tough As Nails Episode 9 Online?

‘Tough As Nails’, following its two-hour premiere, will release one hourly episode on Wednesday evenings on CBS at the above-mentioned time slot. Simply catch the episodes as and when they drop on tv. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also watch the episodes on the CBS official website and CBS All Access. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which have a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Fubo TV.

Tough As Nails Episode 8 Recap

In the 8th episode, the day starts off as usual with the team challenge. In this task, the teams are given a set of forest firefighting tools. Coming to the challenge, the players need to clear out a huge, 60 x 6 ft section of brushes so as to create a firebreak. Once they are done with this step, an assigned judge checks their work. The first team whose project is approved by the judge is declared as the winner. And the winner of this round is Savage Crew.

Next, we have the individual challenge for the week where contestants are asked to participate in a simulated firefighter rescue. They are assigned a dummy and the contestants need to retrieve the dummy after passing a set of obstacles. The contestants who finish the task in the slowest time frame would need to partake in the overtime challenge. Murph, who was the winner of the last individual competition, is given a time advantage. This means that his recorded time would be reduced by 30 seconds. The winner for the round is Myles. And the two players who land at the bottom two are Murph and Young.

Finally, in the overtime challenge, each of the players is asked to connect the lengths of fire hose as they climb up a building to the roof. They then need to put out two fires back on the ground. Once the fires are extinguished, they have to rappel down the side of the building to complete the course. The contestant who completes the task last is eliminated. And this week, we say our farewell to Young.

