CBS’ ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 returned with its second episode on February 18, 2021, where the contestants gear up for another round of strenuous challenges. They are tested for their endurance this time in water, and it only gets more interesting. Now that you’ve seen episode 2, you must be anticipating the next part. Till then, you can check out the details for ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2, episode 3!

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 3 will release on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8/7c on CBS. The show drops in new episodes every Wednesday. The second season contains ten episodes with a runtime of fewer than 50 minutes each.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The 3rd episode for ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 is titled ‘The Roller.’ CBS has not released an official synopsis for the episode yet. Hence, we will fill up the section as soon as we receive an update. The upcoming episode is still expected to follow the general format of the show. The contestants will engage in an individual battle followed by the six-on-six task. The game will end with the Overtime Challenge, where one of them will be disqualified.

Where to Watch Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 3?

Fans of ‘Tough As Nails’ can watch season 2 episode 3 by tuning to CBS at the time mentioned above. The episodes are also released on CBS’ official website and CBS All Access after they drop on the original network. If you don’t have an active cable connection, you opt for streaming websites like FuboTV or DirecTV. Another option is to purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘Tough As Nails’ Season 2, titled ‘Keep on Baitin,’ is all about fishing and maritime activities. The contestants have their first individual task and second team challenge. Our everyday heroes work themselves out by transporting 250 pounds of slime eels into a container.

Scott and Liz take first and second place, respectively, similar to the outcome of the previous individual challenge. Tara and Swifty are then nominated for the Overtime Challenge: the closing face-off that declares a contestant eliminated. The team challenge consists of stacking lobster traps and securing them to the boat. The Savage Crew experiences their first loss this season while Dirty Hands bags the cash prize of $12000.

At the end of episode 2, Tara loses the Overtime battle in an unexpected trial of fate. She tries her best to perform the task but is bogged down by an old hand injury. She walks out as a consequence to receive medical care. Even though she is evicted, we will still see her participating in other activities.

