The 9th episode of ‘Transplant’, which landed on NBC this Tuesday, is called ‘Under Pressure’. The story follows Bashir as he tries to offer medical assistance to a friend who skeptical about receiving treatment. On the other hand, Mags tends to a young woman and is frustrated when the latter appears to be withholding information. Dr. Bishop gives Mags a fantastic career opportunity. More on that later. Now, if you wish to know what can happen in the next episode, you have reached the right place.

Transplant Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Transplant’ episode 10 will release on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. Season 1 consists of 13 episodes.

Transplant Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Collapse’, and its official synopsis goes as follows: “When an explosion takes place near the hospital, Bash runs toward the danger; when a schoolgirl is brought into the hospital in cardiac arrest, Theo does everything he can to save her.”

Where to Stream Transplant Episode 10 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Transplant’ at 10 pm ET on NBC every Tuesday at the above time slot. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the NBC official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Canadian viewers can catch the episodes on Crave and CTV.

Transplant Episode 9 Recap

The episode kicks off with Bash making coffee when his devasted sister informs him that her pet hamster is dead. He goes to check and is relieved that the rodent is only sleeping. Bash then gets a call and leaves. One of his friends has fallen off the roof while nailing shingles and has badly hurt his arm. But he refuses medical assistance. He thinks that his record might attract the cops to the hospital and he will be sent back to Libya.

Bash reaches the hospital to get some supplies for his friend. He then discovers that a certain patient’s data cannot be accessed by the police without a warrant. Dr. Bishop asks Mags to handle an important presentation. Meanwhile, Bash finally manages to bring his friend to the hospital. Mags tends to a badly injured young woman who claims to have been hit by a bike. But Mags is sure that the girl is not telling the truth. A man searches for the girl but she tells Mags that he is not her father although he says he is.

The girl, Laura, who is under Mags’ care, seems to be suffering from paranoia. Her dad explains that even her mum had suffered from the same issue and had taken her life. An exhausted Mags collapses later and bishop suggests that she move to internal medicine. But Mags is not ready to budge. Theo asks Bishop if the opening in pediatrics is still available while Bash stays with his friend and watches football.

