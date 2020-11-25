The 10th episode of ‘Transplant’, which landed on NBC this Tuesday, is called ‘Collapse’. The story follows Bashir as he witnesses an explosion near the hospital and rushes toward danger to save lives. Theo tries his best to help a teen with a cardiac arrest. More on that later. Now, if you wish to know what can happen in the next episode, you have reached the right place.

Transplant Episode 11 Release Date:

‘Transplant’ episode 11 will release on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. Season 1 consists of 13 episodes.

Transplant Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Orphans’, and its official synopsis goes as follows: “In the wake of the explosion, Bash is forced to examine his behavior. Bash finds himself connecting with an unlikely patient, while Mags strives to find balance in her life; Theo has a difficult discussion with his wife, Melissa; June attempts to connect with a closed-off teenage patient.”

Where to Stream Transplant Episode 11 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Transplant’ at 10 pm ET on NBC every Tuesday at the above time slot. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the NBC official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Canadian viewers can catch the episodes on Crave and CTV.

Transplant Episode 10 Recap

Bash is invited by Amira to join her for the movies alongside her friend Daneesha, whom she had met in the mosque. Bash says that he does not mind if she goes. He also wishes to speak to her about the move to their own house — a topic that Amira does not want to discuss now. At the hospital, Bash meets Mags and asks her how things are going on in internal medicine. She replies that it is boring and she misses the emergency room.

A few moments later, there is an explosion near the hospital. Bash hears it, packs a go-bag, and reaches the spot. Mags is left behind and later, she asks the paramedics about Bash’s status. Nobody has seen a doctor at the trauma site. In fact, Bash goes inside the building without even thinking how unstable it would be. He risks his own life to save others. He finds a woman trapped under a beam and helps her not losing too much blood. Meanwhile, Theo attends to a young girl, who is also a victim of the blast. The hospital is packed with injured people and Mags treats a patient with a massive wound in her stomach.

Bash returns and this is when he recalls similar bomb blasts in his home country, Syria. He realizes that his hands are burnt and there were chemicals in the explosion. He needs a thorough cleansing. Bash is asked to take a break but he refuses to do so. On the other hand, Mags operates on a patient while stuck inside an elevator. She understands that she needs to return to the emergency department. Meanwhile, Bash’s PTSD reaches a breaking point but he still manages to save the patient he was operating on. Mags is welcomed back to the emergency by Bishop. Even Theo’s patient makes a recovery.

