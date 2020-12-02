The 11th episode of ‘Transplant’, which landed on NBC this Tuesday, is called ‘Orphans’. The story follows Bashir as he deals with the repercussions of the blast. He decides to seek treatment, following his recurrent episodes of blackouts. Meanwhile, Theo and his wife discuss changed living arrangements while June treats a teen with a weird case of lead poisoning. More on that later. Now, if you wish to know what can happen in the next episode, you have reached the right place.

Transplant Episode 12 Release Date:

‘Transplant’ episode 12 will release on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, on NBC at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT. Season 1 consists of 13 episodes.

Transplant Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Relapse’, and its official synopsis goes as follows: “When a young mother addicted to opioids nearly dies, Bash must figure out whether she’s using again, or if something else is causing her deadly symptoms; Mags tries to help a patient who isn’t healing properly, while June is blindsided by her father.”

Where to Stream Transplant Episode 12 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episode of ‘Transplant’ on NBC at the above time slot. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the NBC official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Canadian viewers can catch the episodes on Crave and CTV.

Transplant Episode 11 Recap

Following his repeated blackouts, Bash seeks treatment for his PTSD, a result of his experiences during the Civil War in Syria. Bash meets a patient named Nicole, a prisoner who was arrested for killing a man while she was high on drugs. She is guilty of her actions and now wants a fresh start. Upon examination, it is discovered that Nicole is suffering from several injuries — a result of her multiple fights with fellow inmates in the jail. A needle wound has become infected, leading to paralysis. But Nicole resists treatment since she has given up hope on life. When she goes into a comatose stage, Bash decides to do everything required to save her.

During one of his therapy sessions, Bash tells his therapist that one of his recent blackouts had transported him to the moment when he discovered his mother’s dead body. The tragedy makes him feel that he is not enough to raise his sister Amira all by himself. On the other hand, Theo asks his wife to come and join him. But she does not want to leave behind her family or career. June treats a teen with a case of lead poisoning. He had chewed on his grandfather’s fishing material because he missed him after his death. June’s treatment is a success and she arranges psychiatric help for the boy. June and Mags, after finishing their shift at the hospital, head out to share a couple of drinks.

