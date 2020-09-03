‘Transplant’, CTV’s hit medical drama, which was imported to NBC to air for the American audience, teases a powerful premise. Bashir Hamed, a Syria-based doctor reaches Canada to escape his war-torn homeland. Exposing the terror and frustrations faced by immigrants, ‘Transplant’ follows Bashir and his skills to attend emergency cases in war zones with few resources. The story progresses in a breathless, hectic pace and the pilot that landed this week lays the groundwork for a very interesting story. Now, if you wish to know what can happen in the next episode, you have reached the right place.

Transplant Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Transplant’ episode 2 will release on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

Transplant Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Tell Me Who You Are’, which sees Bashir joining the staff at York Memorial in Toronto, Canada. As soon as he starts his residency, it becomes evident that his unconventional medical techniques are derived from his experience as a doctor during the war in Syria.

Where to Stream Transplant Episode 2 Online?

Transplant Episode 1 Recap

Meet Bashir aka Bash, a doctor from Syria who flees his homeland because of the ongoing civil war. He lands in Toronto, Canada, as an immigrant, and like many of his peers, he takes up a job in a restaurant to sustain himself and his little sister. One day, when Bash is working, a truck crashes into the eatery and ends up wounding many. Although Bash himself suffers from multiple wounds, he concentrates on taking care of the employees and customers. Among them, he also tends to Dr. Jed Bishop, head of an emergency department, while using the unconventional emergency methods he learned in war-torn Syria.

At the hospital, Bashir becomes a suspect of being the driver of the truck. He flees the premises and starts starting for his sister Amira, who is not present in her night school class. Bashir’s landlord tells him that they had learned about the crash in the news. This is when he realizes that Amira has gone to the hospital, looking for him. He rushes back in spite of the looming threat. Dr. LeBlanc eventually understands that Bash is well-versed in medical techniques.

Meanwhile, Bash meets Amira and gifts her a cell phone on her 12th birthday. But then, the cops make an entry and cuff Bashir to a hospital bed. However, the misunderstanding is resolved and Bash is released. Dr. Bishop summons him to his office.

