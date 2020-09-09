The second episode of ‘Transplant’, which landed on NBC this Tuesday, continues to narrate the story of Syrian immigrant Bash Hamed as he struggles to secure his place at York Memorial in Canada. Although he manages to land a job in the hospital, his journey is far from over. Not only does he need to bear the chagrin of his peers he also is asked to secure documents he cannot access. More on that later. Now, if you wish to know what can happen in the next episode, you have reached the right place.

Transplant Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Transplant’ episode 3 will release on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

Transplant Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Your Secrets Can Kill You ‘, which sees Bashir working at York Memorial. But he is completely uncertain about his future in this new workplace, located in a foreign country. On the other hand, Bash must also deal with the constant scrutiny he is under.

Where to Stream Transplant Episode 3 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Transplant’ at 10 pm ET on NBC every Tuesday at the above time slot. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the NBC official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Canadian viewers can catch the episodes on Crave and CTV.

Transplant Episode 2 Recap

Bash’s first day at York Memorial Hospital does not go as planned. Not only are his peers a bit rude, but he also needs to produce his original school certificates. The HR person informs him that someone with a similar background as Bash had joined the institute. But he had to leave since he could not submit the transcripts. Bash has the digital copies but he is worried about how to get the original documents. His friend, Khaled, offers to help him out with forged papers. However, Bash decides to come clean before Bishop instead. Still, a detective reaches the hospital searching for Khaled, who is apparently involved in an immigration violation case. When Bash is questioned, he is forced to lie to protect his friend.

At York Memorial, Bash is introduced to his colleagues but none of them are welcoming, barring only Mags and Theo. Bishop tells him that he needs to start his residency from scratch. Later, Mags and Bash are assigned to patient Irene Harper, who is suffering from shivers, jaundice, and has strange bruising on her arms. After the doctors put her on intubation, Bash, once again, uses his unorthodox methods to ease Irene’s pain. In another scene, Theo talks to Bash and tells him that he is in the hospital on a fellowship. Theo’s wife and children live in another city and each week, it is hard for him to say goodbye to his family.

