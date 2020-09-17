The 3rd episode of ‘Transplant’, which landed on NBC this Tuesday, is called ‘Your Secrets Can Kill You’. The story follows Bashir as he diagnoses a young patient with a rare disorder. He realizes that with the proper precautions, this could have been prevented. Meanwhile, Mags is given a case she cannot solve while June attempts to keep her personal life more private, More on that later. Now, if you wish to know what can happen in the next episode, you have reached the right place.

Transplant Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Transplant’ episode 4 will release on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

Transplant Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Saleh ‘, and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Dr. Bishop puts extra pressure on Bash, while Theo feels powerless when something happens to one of his daughters back home; a patient puts Mags’ moral convictions to the test and June tries to improve her social skills.”

Where to Stream Transplant Episode 4 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Transplant’ at 10 pm ET on NBC every Tuesday at the above time slot. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the NBC official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Canadian viewers can catch the episodes on Crave and CTV.

Transplant Episode 3 Recap

Bashir is given a comparatively easier medical case by his attending, Wendy Atwater — who is not really happy with his knack toward taking risks. She wants him to follow a protocol before assigning more serious cases. As Bash examines a boy with fever, he realizes that his patient has a more serious affliction. Tristan and his brother Max grew up in a holistic, anti-vax household, run by their father, Jared Abbott. Tristan has dysentery. Since cases of dysentery are exceeding rare, since there is a vaccine for the same, the entire medical staff wears gloves, masks, and protective gear. The hospital does not even have the required meds and needs to wait for the antibiotics to arrive. The doctors finally manage to save Tristan, Jared understands his mistake, and thanks the staff.

Khaled gets forged medical transcripts for Bashir. Bishop warns Bash that he needs to submit his papers asap. He sets up a meeting and Bash does not hand the forged documents. Bash admits that he is considered an enemy by his home country Syria since he had smuggled vaccines inside the territory. That’s why it is nearly impossible for him to get his real medical papers. For now, the matter does not reach a closure. On the other hand, Mag tries to help a person named John Doe to get his memory back. He finally remembers who he is and his wife reaches the hospital to take him back home.

Read More: Where is Transplant Filmed?