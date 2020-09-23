The 4th episode of ‘Transplant’, which landed on NBC this Tuesday, is called ‘Saleh’. The story follows Bashir as he is put under increased pressure by Dr. Bishop. On the other hand, Theo feels is helpless when one of her daughters faces an issue at home. A patient tests Mags’ moral convictions while June works on her social skills. More on that later. Now, if you wish to know what can happen in the next episode, you have reached the right place.

Transplant Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Transplant’ episode 5 will release on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

Transplant Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Eid ‘, and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Bash does his best to celebrate Eid with his sister Amira, but she wishes they could continue the traditions they had back home; Theo treats a teenage patient who wants to avoid telling his parents why he’s in the hospital.”

Where to Stream Transplant Episode 5 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Transplant’ at 10 pm ET on NBC every Tuesday at the above time slot. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the NBC official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Canadian viewers can catch the episodes on Crave and CTV.

Transplant Episode 4 Recap

Bash might have left Syria but his roots are still in his home country. Therefore, he assists his fellow doctors back home by guiding them through difficult procedures. In one such case, the doctor he speaks to on his phone turns out to be his friend. Bash is almost caught by a nurse at his hospital but then he manages to divert the situation. Of course, he cannot afford to allow anyone finding out what he is up to. He knows that he cannot take risks when none of his peers in Canada trust him. He needs to prove that he can be the best resident.

Back at his workstation, Bash treats a mother and daughter duo, following a car accident. The daughter survives but the mum passes away. Claire notices the amount of stress that Bash is being subjected to — only because Bishop wants to push him so that he proves himself to be a good doctor. Claire talks to Bishop about this and he replies that he is doing his duty. Both of them also used to be in a relationship and now, Bishop says that he misses her. But Claire admits that it is too late for a second chance for them as a couple. Currently, the pair has disagreements regarding the handling of Bash.

Later, Bishop discovers that Bash had been speaking to his friends in Syria. He says that nothing like that could ever happen again. Bishop manages to contact Bash’s medical school and confirms that the transcripts are there. It means that Bash can work in York Memorial.

