The 5th episode of ‘Transplant’, which landed on NBC this Tuesday, is called Eid’. The story follows Bashir as he tries his best to celebrate Eid with his sister Amira. But Amira misses the traditions they used to follow in their homeland. On the other hand, Theo treats a teenage patient who does not wish to tell his parents that he is in the hospital. More on that later. Now, if you wish to know what can happen in the next episode, you have reached the right place.

Transplant Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Transplant’ episode 6 will release on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

Transplant Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Trigger Warning’, and its official synopsis goes as follows: “An incident at work causes Bash to second-guess himself; Mags is inspired by a firefighter devoted to her work, even if it means risking her life on a daily basis, and June must learn to work with others.”

Where to Stream Transplant Episode 6 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Transplant’ at 10 pm ET on NBC every Tuesday at the above time slot. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the NBC official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Canadian viewers can catch the episodes on Crave and CTV.

Transplant Episode 5 Recap

Bash has been trying to settle in Canada but he is still getting into a lot of trouble. His friend Khaled is in the country as an illegal immigrant and Bash loans him some cash for the occasion of Eid. This is because Khaled does not have any job yet. Amira asks her brother if they can do something more like offering Khaled and his family some food. She wants to invite Khaled for the festivities since that is the way things were done back home in Syria. But Bash is not able to devote so much time to his little sister as he needs to work a lot. At the hospital, he tends to a suicidal woman who is admitted by her neighbor.

Bash tries to investigate the reasons behind Lena’s actions. He talks to Lena’s daughter who is unaware of anything. Later, Lena reveals that she wants to end her life on her own terms. When she is left alone, the woman damages her heart by cutting off fluids. Lena insists that she wants her heart to just stop beating. Bash has no option but to listen to his patient. And then he helps Lena’s daughter to accept her situation. The two stay by Lena’s side while she fades way. When Bash later sees the daughter doing her homework in the hospital, he decides to celebrate Eid with her and the rest of his colleagues. And he does just that!

Read More: Where is Transplant Filmed?