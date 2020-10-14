The 6th episode of ‘Transplant’, which landed on NBC this Tuesday, is called ‘Trigger Warning”. The story follows Bashir who faces an incident at his workplace that forces him to second-guess himself. On the other hand, Mags gets inspiration from a firefighter who is completely dedicated to her job, even if it brings with it daily risks. June needs to learn to work with others. More on that later. Now, if you wish to know what can happen in the next episode, you have reached the right place.

Transplant Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Transplant’ episode 7 will release on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. Season 1 consists of 13 episodes.

Transplant Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Far From Home’, and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Bash wants to make things right with Amira after their lives are turned upside down once again.”

Where to Stream Transplant Episode 7 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Transplant’ at 10 pm ET on NBC every Tuesday at the above time slot. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the NBC official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Canadian viewers can catch the episodes on Crave and CTV.

Transplant Episode 6 Recap

The hospital holds a session for an active shooter drill. The event is designed to train the doctors and to test their readiness in times of crisis. While some of the residents struggle, others fail the drill. While Mags spends too much time on a lost cause, June pretends as if the hospital is an island. She does not take Bash’s help as well. As for Bash, he makes a grave mistake. He takes risks to save many lives and risks his own life in doing so. This proves that Bash places little value on his own life. However, Bash explains that he does not see it the same way as his peers. He has seen gunfire his whole life and he knows how it is to live in constant fear. The drill does bring back some horrible nightmares and revives his PTSD. Later, he sees a therapist at the hospital.

Later, everyone from the hospital goes out to attend Theo’s birthday party. Here, Bash meets Vivian Barnes, with whom he flirts a little. Eventually, they go to her apartment. The next morning, Bash notices that his patient, Kevin’s condition has turned worse. He runs several more tests and they all come back clean. Bash understands that Kevin is suffering from stress. However, Kevin fails to grasp the severity of his mental health and refuses help from psychiatrists. Kevin’s condition forces Bash to realize that he should stop ignoring his own symptoms. However, his realization comes a bit late since he and Amira are thrown out of their apartment.

