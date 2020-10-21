The 7th episode of ‘Transplant’, which landed on NBC this Tuesday, is called ‘Far From Home’. The story follows Bashir as he tries to make amends with his sister Amira after the world collapses around them once again. More on that later. Now, if you wish to know what can happen in the next episode, you have reached the right place.

Transplant Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Transplant’ episode 8 will release on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. Season 1 consists of 13 episodes.

Transplant Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Trigger Warning’, and its official synopsis goes as follows: “An incident at work causes Bash to second-guess himself; Mags is inspired by a firefighter devoted to her work, even if it means risking her life on a daily basis, and June must learn to work with others.”

Where to Stream Transplant Episode 8 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Transplant’ at 10 pm ET on NBC every Tuesday at the above time slot. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the NBC official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Canadian viewers can catch the episodes on Crave and CTV.

Transplant Episode 7 Recap

Bash is again on the streets. Although he receives his salary regularly, now that he is a doctor, his last paycheck has an error. His bank cuts a fee from his payment and as a result, he finds himself short on cash. So when he writes a check for his landlord, the check bounces. Tired of Bash’s excuses, the homeowner throws the surgeon out of his house. Bash is broke and he cannot find a new house for him and Amira. Amira, however, goes off to stay with her friends while Bash thinks of salvaging the situation. With no place to sleep, he starts working late shifts so that he can doze off for the nights at the hospital.

Mags notices that something is up. She asks Bash what is going on but he does not give any details. Later, Bash lets it slip that he is looking for a new place. And Mags finds a solution. She conveys that problem to Theo who asks Bash to temporarily move in with him. Theo has a two-bedroom apartment and he is not currently expecting a visit from his wife or daughters. Bash agrees to move in for some time while continuing to search for a new apartment.

On the other hand, June decides to take a step regarding her relationship with the security guard. The two agree that she can meet his son. Meanwhile, we also get a glimpse into Bishop’s personal life. He and his son have been estranged for several years now. Why? Because while trying to be a good doctor, Bishop forgot his duties as a good father.

