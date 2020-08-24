Netflix’s ‘Trinkets’ is a teen drama that focuses on the friendship of three young girls brought together by an unusual similarity. Elodie comes to Portland after the death of her mother and finds it difficult to adjust. Tabitha is a popular girl in school but is in an abusive relationship that she desperately wants to get out of. Moe is a talented girl who is in a secret relationship with a popular jock. These differences keep the girls in different social circles at school, but their paths align at a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting.

When they get talking, they realize how much they have in common, as opposed to all the other friends that they have. They go around town stealing things, while also trying to bring some sense of normalcy in their lives. The city becomes an important part of their story as they hang out at some secluded but rather beautiful places. If you want to know where the show has been filmed, we’ve got you covered. Here are the filming locations of ‘Trinkets’.

Trinkets Filming Locations

Elodie, Moe, and Tabitha go through an intense journey in ‘Trinkets’, where a friendship that develops at Shoplifters Anonymous changes their lives for the better. Kirsten Smith, on whose novel the book is based, set the story in Portland, where she had spent some time as a kid. The city becomes the fourth protagonist of the story and several locations become important for the trio as they try to deal with several problems in their lives. In bringing the story to television, the production decided to keep the setting in Portland and also chose it as the filming location.

Portland, Oregon

Executive producer Brin Lukens said, in an interview with Oregon Live, that portraying Portland like just another character was important to stay in sync with the soul of the story. “Sometimes, people go on location and shoot interiors, and you don’t get a sense of the place. For us, Portland is a character. Kiwi grew up in the Pacific Northwest, and the novel is set in Portland. I hope people will engage in the friendship story, and that people who live in Portland will feel like we tell the story of the city, and feel the city is represented.”

A lot of action in the show happens at Lakeshore High School, attended by Elodie, Moe, and Tabitha. For the filming of these scenes, the crew took to Gladstone High School. Filming also took place at Oaks Amusement Park. Several places in downtown Portland also feature in the series. The crew was also spotted filming in Sellwood, Milwaukie, and Clackamas. The show also captures iconic Portland locations like the Mercantile Portland store, the downtown Portland Park Blocks, and Rose City.

