ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ introduced Trista Rehn to the world of reality television, by featuring her in the first season of the reality juggernaut. The then-Miami Heat Dancer was declared the runner-up after Alex Michel gave his final rose to Amanda Marsh. Well, things didn’t end for Trista, as she was then chosen to be the Bachelorette for the inaugural season of the Bachelor nation’s eponymous gender-reversed spin-off.
After going on multiple dates with 25 suitors, Trista found her match in the Colorado-based firefighter, Ryan Sutter. That’s how Trista and Ryan became the first couple of the show to get married! But are they still together? You may ask. Well, here’s everything you need to know!
Trista and Ryan: The Bachelorette Journey
Trista and Ryan’s fairytale romance began when they first locked eyes in the debut season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ After sending a few guys home, Trista took Ryan to Sea World on their first one-on-one date. Trista had a great time swimming with dolphins and getting to know the fireman and former athlete better. At the romantic dinner date, he smoothly dedicated an original poem to Trista – “My heart in her hand, a boy dying to be her man. Between tomorrow and today, what I really want to say, is that I’m falling for something about her.”
During a visit to Ryan’s hometown – Vail, Colorado, Trista passed the fire pole test and after a mountain hike, the two had their first kiss. Even on their overnight date, Trista kept her true feelings about Ryan intact making him more curious about how he made her feel. However, she did drop a hint by saying that Ryan makes her feel special and appreciated, and she would want that in a partner. That was it, on decision day, Trista sent Charlie home and chose expressed her love for Ryan by finally exclaiming, “I love you.” He proposed and the couple was engaged at Villa De La Vina.
After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot on December 6, 2003, at a luxury resort called The Lodge in Rancho Mirage, California. Their wedding was televised as a part of the mini-series, ‘Trista & Ryan’s Wedding’ and garnered over 26 million views. But did they live happily-ever-after?
Are Trista and Ryan Still Married?
Love is still alive as the couple is still married to each other and are happier than ever! Probably one of the very few couples who have been married for so long, Trista and Ryan even renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary in December 2013. Even after nearly 17 years of living as a married couple, their love hasn’t faded a bit.
15 years and 364 days ago, I jumped into this man’s arms and our beautiful future together and have never looked back. @ryansutter, you are the best parts of my past, present, and future and I am thankful every day for the life we have created, together. Happy (almost) 16th anniversary! 😮HIF. #happyanniversary #16years #tbt #thebachelorette
In fact, they are as madly in love today, as they were when they first saw each other in the Bachelor mansion in California. Need proof? Check out the caption in the picture below!
The secret for their lasting marriage is that the couple prioritizes their relationship over the temporary ups and downs. Both Trista and Ryan have asserted that living in Vail, away from the hustle and bustle has been a boon to their marriage.
Dreaming of beaches and faraway places…because that’s what you do when you live in a ski town and it’s November. 🏝 Side note…how did I get so lucky? 🥰#manofmydreams #dreamingofthebeach #dreamingofvacation #mommingishard #ineedavacation #ineedabeach #8yearsago #takeusback #tbt
Currently, the couple lives in Eagle County, in Vail, Colorado, with their two children. Ryan has been promoted and is a Lieutenant with the Vail Fire Department, while Trista is primarily a stay-at-home mother but also a social influencer. She is also an author and has written columns for several first-rate magazines. Also, Ryan’s bio still states, “Trista’s choice on Bachelorette 1.” Can they be any cuter?
Trista and Ryan’s Children
After trying for two years, Trista and Ryan were blessed with a baby boy, Maxwell Alston Sutter, on July 26, 2007. While carrying Maxwell, Trista was diagnosed with diabetes and the complications led to a c-section delivery, four weeks early. However, Max arrived in this world, healthy and smiling.
Twelve years ago, I met someone. ❤️ He gave my life meaning & purpose. He helped me see the world through different eyes. He consumed my every thought, prayer,and hope and made me love my husband even more than I thought possible. His name is Maxwell Alston Sutter and he calls me mom. Today, I celebrate the love he has brought into my life over the past 12 years and cherish each moment (I mean, can you handle picture #3 or #4?!) because good or not-so-good, it has brought us to today. I love you, buddy, and hope you know just how loved you are on your birthday, and all year round. 😘❤️ #happybirthday #maxwellalston #12yearsold #howisthatpossible #alwaysmybabyboy
Here’s a picture of a 12-year-old Max, who loves to play hockey and go on adventures with Papa Ryan!
A few weeks ago I found some money in the snow. I gave half to Max and half to Blakesley with instructions that it must be donated. Max decided to give to @protectourwinters so one day he could send his kids out onto the snowy porch in a t shirt with a snow covered ski mountain in the background to take a picture! Good call a Maxwell!!! . . #pow #mountainkids #mountainlife #gratitude #give
On April 3, 2009, the couple welcomed their daughter Blakesley Grace Sutter, when Trista was only 37 weeks pregnant. Here’s a heartfelt post, Trista shared on her Instagram, on Blakesley’s 11th birthday!
Eleven years ago today, this little beauty couldn’t wait any longer. I was only 37 weeks but she just HAD to meet us and start brightening our lives.✨ Since her yummy baby days to her quarantine driveby/FaceTime birthday party today, she infuses her love of life and friends and family into our world, making us smile and laugh and thank our lucky stars. Blakesley Grace, you are one of my heart’s true blessings and I pray that you know today and always, just how loved you are. 💯 Happiest of birthdays sweetpea!! 🥳❤️🤩 #blakesleygrace #happybirthday #11yearsold
On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2020, Ryan shared a beautiful family selfie on his Instagram. “The backbone of our family, she’s always there to pick us up, settle us down and hug us tight,” he wrote in the caption.
The backbone of our family, she’s always there to pick us up, settle us down and hug us tight. There is no more difficult or important role in life than that of a mother. We’re so lucky to have one of the most dedicated and loving Moms out there. Thank you @tristasutter for all you do. We love you forever… . . #mom #mothersday #love
