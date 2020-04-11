‘Trolls World Tour’ follows Poppy and Branch, discovering different tribes of trolls. They all seem to like various genres of music. However, Queen Barb and her father, Thrash, are set on turning everybody into rock zombies, letting rock reign supreme. It is up to Poppy to unite the trolls to save the day, while Branch figures out how to communicate his feelings for her. Since the film has been released digitally, you might be curious to find out if and when ‘Trolls 3’ is being made. We have got you covered with the latest updates.

Trolls 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The chances of ‘Trolls 3’ being greenlit hinges mainly on the movie’s performance. In this scenario, gauging said performance will be a little harder. Usually, the box office collections is a significant factor that sways executive decisions, when it comes to okaying another installment.

Since ‘Trolls World Tour’ has only been released on VOD platforms, the movie’s success will have to be calculated differently. That said, the digital release makes the film more accessible to people globally. Thus, we expect ‘Trolls 3’ to be greenlit eventually.

Even then, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down production processes to the extent that new projects won’t start filming immediately after the situation is resolved. Coupled with the fact that there has been a four-year gap between the first and second ‘Trolls‘ movie, we expect ‘Trolls 3’ to release sometime in 2024.

Trolls 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

‘Trolls 3’ is likely to pick up from where ‘Trolls World Tour’ leaves off. However, the end of the movie ties up most loose ends, meaning the next installment can start with a blank slate. It increases the possibilities much more.

One of the plot points we expect the new movie to address is where Branch and Poppy’s relationship goes. At the end of the film, he confesses his love to her, and she reciprocates. It remains to be seen if the two get married in ‘Trolls 3’. As for the adventure in the next movie, it remains unknown for now.

However, we have only seen glimpses of the other tribes up until this moment. It would be a treat to know more about the various trolls and their preferences. We might get some new favorite characters amongst these tribes as well. Since Poppy has been successful in uniting the trolls together once, it remains to be seen if the next film sees her pulling off a similar feat, but this time, to fight an external enemy.

The possibilities are limitless when it comes to ‘Trolls 3,’ and it remains to be seen which direction it takes.

Trolls 3 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

‘Trolls 3’ is likely to see some significant characters return. We expect to see Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake back as Poppy and Branch, respectively. James Corden is expected to be back as Biggie. Apart from that, ‘Trolls World Tour’ has introduced us to a host of interesting characters who might be making a comeback in the upcoming film.

We wouldn’t mind seeing Rachel Bloom and Ozzy Osbourne appearing as Barb and Thrash again. It would also be heartening to see Mary J. Blige and Sam Rockwell reprising their roles as Queen Essence and Hickory. However, the cast ultimately depends on the narrative of the next installment.

Trolls 3 Crew: Who Can Be Behind It?

While ‘Trolls 3’ might be looking towards a new director to take the franchise in a different direction, we are quite sure that Gina Shay will be on board as a producer, since she’s been involved in both the films, till now. The animation is likely to be handled by DreamWorks, who have done a fantastic job so far.

