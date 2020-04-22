BET’s single-camera comedy-drama ‘Twenties’ is helmed by Lena Waithe as the creator. The semi-biography is about three women, one queer and the other two straight, who navigate their complicated lives in LA. Although the show adopts a good concept and managed to garner generally favorable reviews, it also received its share of backlash from critics — claiming that the story bends too much toward ‘Black’ typifications.

However, the positive response heavily outweighs the negative comments. While Rolling Stone dubbed it as a “bright new comedy”, Rotten Tomatoes described it as “sharply written and hilariously relatable”. So, does this mean that we will see a ‘Twenties’ season 2? Let’s find out.

Twenties Season 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Twenties’ season 1 premiered on March 4, 2020, on BET, with two back-to-back episodes. After spanning eight episodes, it ended its run on April 15, 2020.

Until now, BET has not released any official announcement regarding the next season. But according to sources, the makers are allegedly preparing for a new installment. And this does not come as a surprise. After all, season 1 managed to top charts with solid numbers. But still, for a concrete confirmation, we need to wait for an official update from BET. And if renewed, we can expect ‘Twenties’ season 2 to premiere sometime in March 2021.

Twenties Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

‘Twenties’ stars Jonica “Jojo” T. Gibbs as Hattie, a queer young woman, who aspires to be a screenwriter. She is joined by Christina Elmore as Marie and Gabrielle Graham as Nia. Marie and Nia are Hattie’s closest friends. The lead cast is completed by Sophina Brown as Ida B and Big Sean as Tristan. Season 2 is expected to see the entire main cast reprising their original roles.

Twenties Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

According to BET, ‘Twenties’ is a semi-autobiography that follows “a queer black girl, Hattie, and her two straight best friends, Marie and Nia, who spend most of their days talking ‘ish’ and chasing their dreams.” In fact, the show’s creator Lena Waithe, wrote the story when she was herself in her twenties. She jotted down her experiences when she first landed in Los Angeles.

Season 1 follows Hattie as she attempts to tackle new challenges in a bustling new city. After losing her job, she ends up working for renowned writer and producer Ida B. The freshman installment ends on a surprising note when Hattie is fired from her job after she tries to get Nia a role in ‘Cocoa’s Butter’. Season 2 is expected to pick up the story from here and follow Hattie and her friends as they face several other difficulties and still don’t shy away from whatever life throws at them

