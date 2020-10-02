This week’s episodes from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 mostly revolve around Calvin and Miranda. And well, there is a third person in the mix, Calvin’s new girl Laura. As expected, Miranda soon comes to know about it and is perplexed. When Laura, learning everything, says that she wants to leave him, it causes Calvin to take a drastic step. Head to the recap section, for more on the episodes. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 11. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 11 will release on October 7, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET. The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 11 is called ‘Hard Lessons’. It sees Curtis and Ella get into another round of arguments. However, when Curtis uses a rough tone, Ella gets visibly upset. Curtis then realizes that he should change his way of communication and decrease his rudeness quotient if he wants to appease Ella.

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 9/10 Recap:

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episodes 9 and 10 is titled ‘Someone’ and ‘Something’s Rotten,’ respectively. After kissing Miranda, Calvin returns home and then, decides to get cozy with a new girl named Laura. They have known each other for the past two months. Curtis is wary of his son’s new girl but Ella gives her a warm welcome and even makes conversation. Miranda, later, walks in on Laura in the kitchen and is shocked. Of course, both the ladies do not know about the other yet.

In episode 10, we see the repercussions following Laura learning about the relationship between Calvin and Miranda. Of course, she now wants to leave him. A frustrated Calvin asks Miranda to leave and this causes Ella a huge disappointment. Cavin heads out to CJ and Janine’s house to vent out his feelings. Malik is also present and everyone tells him that Miranda might be stalking Calvin. Of course, this revelation leaves Calvin perplexed, and the episode ends here.

