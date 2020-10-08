This week’s episodes from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 mostly revolve around Calvin and Miranda. And well, there is a third person in the mix, Calvin’s new girl Laura. As expected, Miranda soon comes to know about it and is perplexed. When Laura, learning everything, says that she wants to leave him, it causes Calvin to take a drastic step. Head to the recap section, for more on the episodes. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 11. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 12 will release on October 14, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET. The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 12 Spoilers

Episode 12 is called ‘Lucky Cards’. It sees Curtis revisiting his old habits. On the other hand, Calvin and Laura start exploring their newfound love and growing closeness.

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 11 Recap:

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 11 sees Ella finally losing her patience over Curtis’ disrespectful behavior. She walks out of the house. We have already seen how Curtis has been a pain throughout the season. He constantly interrupts in between conversations and keeps whining for food. Even Jazmine wonders why Curtis treats Ella in this manner. Now, once Ella leaves, Curtis is in a mess. He cannot take care of the house and cannot even cook food for himself. Eventually, he goes back to Ella and asks for forgiveness. She unwillingly relents.

On the other hand, Calvin and Miranda are in the midst of their divorce drama. Miranda wants Calvin back in her life but him, not so much. Now, Calvin even has a new girl named Miranda. In the 11th episode, Miranda confesses that she still has feelings for Calvin. Seeing him with Laura makes her upset. But hearing this, Calvin is not convinced. He gets emotional but does not agree to reconcile. We guess both of them should just move on!

