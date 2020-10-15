This week’s episode from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 is called ‘Lucky Cards’. It sees the fam gathering for a night out that includes a session of poker at Calvin’s house. On the other hand, Curtis gets back to his old habits while Laura and Calvin explore their new romance. Ella encourages Miranda to speak about the situation to Calvin. Head to the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 13. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 13 will release on October 21, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET. The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot. Episode 13 is called ‘Moving On’.

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 12 Recap:

In ‘Lucky Cards,’ Ella is stuck between Miranda and Laura. She cannot decide whose side to take. Meanwhile, Laura finally tells Calvin that she is in love with him. She also conveys to him all the things said by Miranda. But she additionally states that her feelings have not changed despite the fact that most of the things which Miranda pointed out about him are ‘not lies’. Apparently, Miranda had earlier described Calvin as not a good husband who does not have any ambitions. Miranda had also accused Calvin of having a wandering eye, to which Calvin replies: “I am a man”. But the couple reconciles and kiss, just as Miranda walks in on them.

Ella has been busy pacifying the two women. But once the ladies start getting on her nerves, she shuts the door on Laura. Ella also needs to handle Curtis who has gone back to his earlier habit of gambling. The 12th episode ends on a cliffhanger when Miranda sees her husband and Laura locking lips. What will be her reaction? Will she move on? Or will she get what she wants in spite of talking trash behind his back? Only time will tell!

