This week’s episode from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 is called ‘Moving On’. It sees Miranda finally making a major decision. She decides that she should move on from Calvin. Ella however finds it difficult to trust Miranda. Meanwhile, Curtis is seen harboring some selfish intentions with Miranda’s friend. Head to the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 14. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 14 will release on October 28, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET. The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 14 Spoilers

Episode 14 is called ‘Been A Long Time’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Ella takes her birthday matters into her own hands. Janine tells CJ what she found in Jazmine’s pocket. Janine and CJ school Ella and Curtis.”

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 14 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 13 Recap:

In ‘Moving On,’ Miranda is seen to be still pining for Calvin. Earlier, we had seen that she was heartbroken when she had decided to reveal her emotions before her ex. But then, she found him in the arms of another woman, Laura. So, In this episode, Miranda decides that she should move on. And in her search for a new man, she also gets the Paynes involved. For instance, when she finally lands a date, she asks the guy to pick her up from the Payne household. She secretly hopes that the fam will inform this event to Calvin, which will make him jealous.

However, this ends up interrupting Ella and Curtis’s date night, much to the annoyance of the family patriarch. But here is the twist. Miranda’s date is a major league football player and Curtis is star-struck. On the other hand, Miranda still cannot let go of Calvin. And her date is a failure. She tries to make excuses but Ella sees right through her. Ella points out that Miranda is still in love with Calvin. Now, after Ella’s advice, Miranda readies herself to reveal her real feelings to Calvin.

Read More: What Happened to Malik on House of Payne?