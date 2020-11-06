Preview: Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 16

This week’s episode from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 is called ‘J. Boogie’. It follows Ella as she starts noticing that Jazmine is getting closer to Kaleb. Meanwhile, CJ and Janine get to know more about Kaleb. And Curtis and Ella find a vape pen that was accidentally left in their home. Head to the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 16. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 16 will release on November 11, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET. The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 16 Spoilers

Episode 16 is called ‘The Dinosaur and the Rabbit’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Ella calls Floyd to help her with Curtis. Ella finds the vape pen. Both Curtis and Ella experience hallucinations with a vape pen.”

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 16 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 15 Recap:

In the 15th episode, the story starts off from where it ended last week. The family is worried about Jazmine as they found a vape pen in her pocket. As CJ and Janine ponder over confronting their daughter, Jazmine makes an entry with her new boyfriend Kaleb. The parents are shocked at this new revelation and are even more surprised when they learn that Ella had known about this all along.

Well, as you can guess, the vape pen belongs to Kaleb. CJ is convinced that the guy is into hard drugs and throws him out of the house. Later, CJ and Janine talk to Jaz and explain that they love her very much. Before that, they also inform Curtis about the same issue and he is livid. Well, in this episode, ‘House of Payne’ does a good job of addressing teen issues like sex and drugs. But we are yet to know about what happened to Lisa and Malik? And most importantly, where do Miranda and Calvin how that the latter is all set with his new lover Lauren? We hope the next episodes give us the answers.

