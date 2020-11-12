This week’s episode from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 is called ‘The Dinosaur and the Rabbit’. The story is still about the vape pen found in Jazmine’s pocket. But this time, Ella and Curtis experience its effects, which result in full-fledged hallucinations. Head to the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 17. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 17 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 17 will release on November 18, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET. Episode 17 is called ‘Dark Thirty’. The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot.

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 17 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 16 Recap:

In the 16th episode, the story starts off from where it ended last week. We had seen that after finding weed and mints in Jazmine’s pocket, which actually belong to her boyfriend, Kaleb. Fearing that Kaleb is a drug addict, CJ is livid and throws the guy out of their house. Although Jazmine is upset, later, CJ and Janine explain that they love her but drugs are not good.

Episode 16 kicks off with Curtis experiencing the effects of the vape pen. He gets so high that a frustrated Ella is forced to call Floyd for help. Curtis keeps on repeating the same things and talking nonsense. On the other hand, Ella keeps on calling him inside. Floyd does reach the house later but his entry does not solve the problem as well. In the end, Ella tries the vape pen, and well, we will see her reaction in the next episode.

While focusing 30 minutes of the episode on Curtis getting high, ‘House of Payne’ has missed out on some important issues that it should have focused on. What happened to Miranda and Calvin — the last time we saw them, Miranda had stepped in on Calvin as he was kissing his new girlfriend Laura. And what about Malik and his stripper pregnant girlfriend Lisa? Apparently, she is still in the house. We hope the next episodes give closure to these hanging threads.

