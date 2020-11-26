This week’s episode from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 is called ‘Out of Character’. The story continues to chronicle the repercussions of the vape pen found in Jazmine’s pocket. This time around, following her husband, Ella takes the center stage, and the guys get suspicious about her unusual behavior. When Floyd finds lipstick on the pen, he is sure that Ella has used it. Finally, Floyd and Kaleb are forced to take care of Ella and Curtis. Head to the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 19. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 19 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 19 will release on December 2, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET. The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 9 comprises 25 episodes.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 19 Spoilers

Episode 19 is called ‘The Package’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “CJ forbids Kaleb from talking to Jazmine. Kaleb is putting extreme pressure on Jazmine to have sex with him for her first time, but Calvin comes in and rains on their parade. Curtis fails for Ella’s birthday.”

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 19 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 18 Recap:

In the 18th episode, the effects of the vape pen continue to plague the Paynes. Earlier, we had seen that Curtis had managed to find the vape pen and ends up using it. From then, he has been speaking gibberish. And this time, it is Ella’s turn, although she happens to be the sensible one. Currently, both the family heads are high and unable to separate reality from hallucinations. So now, it is up to Kaleb and Floyd to save the couple from themselves.

The affair with the vape pen has been dragging for quite a long time now. And we, as fans, really wish to know what happened to the other important storylines. Where are Miranda and Calvin? Their problematic relationship has not been addressed yet. Even Malik’s stripper girlfriend, who is pregnant, is nowhere to be seen. The season finale is just around the corner and we hope the next episodes give us the required answers.

