This week’s episode from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 is called ‘The Package’. While CJ warns Kaleb to not contact Jazmine anymore, Kaleb exerts too much pressure on Jazmine to have sex with him for her first time. However, Calvin keeps on interfering and Curtis causes a major mishap on Ella’s birthday. Head to the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 20. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 20 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 20 will release on December 9, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET. The upcoming episode is called ‘If You Love Me.’ The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 9 comprises 25 episodes.

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 20 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 19 Recap:

In one of the earlier episodes of ‘House of Payne’, Jazmine admits that her boyfriend is pressurizing her to have sex. She mentions this when Malik confesses that his stripper girlfriend Lisa is pregnant. And episode 19 continues to narrate this part of the storyline. Kaleb, Jazmine’s boyfriend, turns out to be a bit of a stalker. He keeps on insisting that they get physical. But Jaz is not ready yet; she wants to wait. Kaleb then waits for Uncle Curtis and Ella to leave the house — so that he can make his move. When they are not home, he pops up and again asks the same question. Things get out of hand when Kaleb continues to pursue Jaz, suggesting that they indulge in sex in Curtis and Ella’s bedroom.

Luckily for Jaz, Calvin enters the house and sees Kabeb hiding behind the kitchen counter. Calvin had come to search for his keys and he confronts the two about what is going on. The episode ends on this very cliffhanger. It is yet to be seen why Jaz is protecting Kaleb. The guy deserves to be dumped, right now. On the other hand, we need the last six episodes to at least highlight what happened to Miranda and Calvin! The story is dragging for too long now!

